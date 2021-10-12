Video

Published: 3:38 PM October 12, 2021

Want your own blue-shuttered French home?

Last week's French Property Exhibition Webinar on Moving to France saw our panel of experts answer your questions on tax, healthcare, property questions and more .

Karen Tait, French Property News Editor hosted and some great advice and insights came from Paulette Booth from Agence AXA International, Joanna Leggett from Leggett Immobilier and Mike Marsden from Blevins Franks.

If you weren't able to join live, you can watch the webinar at your leisure below.

Videos from our other 2021 French Property Exhibition Webinars are also available here:

Webinar: Buying and owning a holiday home in France

Webinar: Tax for owning a French property and living in France

Webinar: Buying property in France post Brexit