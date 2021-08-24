News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Video: Tax for owning a French property and living in France

Brigitte Nicolas

Published: 1:00 PM August 24, 2021
Updated: 9:46 AM October 13, 2021
Watch a recording of our tax webinar (c) RolfSt / Getty Images

Missed our French Property Exhibition Webinar on tax in France? You can watch it online here!

Following our webinar on Buying property in France post Brexit, the next in our series of French Property Exhibition Webinars sponsored by Blevins Franks was Tax: Owning a French property and living in France.

The expert panel included Karen Tait, Editor of French Property News, George Shepherd of Blevins Franks and Antony Bryan of Beaux Villages. They discussed what owning a property in France and moving there could mean for you in terms of tax implications. If you weren’t able to attend live in May, watch now to find out what insight and advice our expert panel had to offer. Look out for our next videos from this webinar series covering buying and owning a holiday home in France. Our next live webinar will be this autumn.

