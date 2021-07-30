SAVE UP TO 35% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Video: Buying property in France post Brexit

PUBLISHED: 16:44 30 July 2021 | UPDATED: 16:55 30 July 2021

(c) trabantos / Gettty Images

(c) trabantos / Gettty Images

Archant

Missed our webinar on buying property in France post Brexit? You can watch it online here!

This year, our series of French Property Exhibition Webinars sponsored by Blevins Franks has been attracting hundreds of eager property buyers who put their burning questions to our panels of experts.

Following the UK’s departure from the EU, buying property in France post Brexit was the first topic to be addressed with a webinar in May. It also touched on how the French property market has fared through the coronavirus pandemic, the best places to buy in France, and the types of property available for your budget.

The expert panel included Karen Tait, Editor of French Property News, Peter Wakelin of Blevins Franks, Fabienne Atkin of Ashtons Legal and Joanna Leggett of Leggett Immobilier who kicked off proceedings by giving an overview of the property buying process in France.

If you weren’t able to attend live in May, watch now to find out what tips and advice our expert panel had to offer:

Look out for more videos from this webinar series covering tax in France, and buying and owning a holiday home in France. Our next live webinar will be this autumn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

The 13 regions of metropolitan France: their cheapest and most expensive departments

Metropolitan France has 13 regions Getty Images Albachiaraa

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Brexit changes: New capital gains tax rules when selling a French property

Capital gains tax rules have changed (c) Luc Meaille Getty Images

Most Read

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

The 13 regions of metropolitan France: their cheapest and most expensive departments

Metropolitan France has 13 regions Getty Images Albachiaraa

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Brexit changes: New capital gains tax rules when selling a French property

Capital gains tax rules have changed (c) Luc Meaille Getty Images

Latest from the Complete France

Family life in Clécy Normandy

Rachel with husband Régis and her two boys Louis and Robert

Video: Buying property in France post Brexit

(c) trabantos / Gettty Images

Cherbourg to host finish of prestigious yacht race for the first time

Cherbourg has an impressive seafaring history © rdou Getty Images

The French property market is at its busiest since the turn of the millennnium

View from a house in the Yonne town of Joigny for sale with Leggett Immobilier

Why buying a French property in Riviera capital Nice is better than ever

Properties for all budgets in French Riviera capital Nice