Video: Buying property in France post Brexit

Missed our webinar on buying property in France post Brexit? You can watch it online here!

This year, our series of French Property Exhibition Webinars sponsored by Blevins Franks has been attracting hundreds of eager property buyers who put their burning questions to our panels of experts.

Following the UK’s departure from the EU, buying property in France post Brexit was the first topic to be addressed with a webinar in May. It also touched on how the French property market has fared through the coronavirus pandemic, the best places to buy in France, and the types of property available for your budget.

The expert panel included Karen Tait, Editor of French Property News, Peter Wakelin of Blevins Franks, Fabienne Atkin of Ashtons Legal and Joanna Leggett of Leggett Immobilier who kicked off proceedings by giving an overview of the property buying process in France.

If you weren’t able to attend live in May, watch now to find out what tips and advice our expert panel had to offer:

Look out for more videos from this webinar series covering tax in France, and buying and owning a holiday home in France. Our next live webinar will be this autumn.