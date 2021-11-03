Bargain French properties: Homes in Charente for sale under €100,000
- Credit: CIC Ruffec
Ready made homes and renovation projects are on the market for less that €100,000 in the beautiful French department of Charente, Nouvelle-Aquitaine
€99,510: Two-bedroom cottage with an office in Chabanais
A bargain price doesn't have to mean lot's of work, this fully renovated cottage is move-in ready and boast a garden with a flat lawn perfect for families wanting space for outdoor games. Inside there is an open plan living area with kitchen, and on the first floor are two-bedrooms an office and a bathroom. Outside a barn is fitted with plumbing and electricity for use as a utility room.
On the market with Actous Immobilier
_______________________________________________________________
€88,000: One-bedroom house with garage in Villefagnan
In a hamlet just 7km from the market town of Ruffec, this one-bedroom property is detached and fully enclosed with a garden wrapping around three sides of the house. The pretty bedroom has a beamed ceiling, a built-in cupboard and an adjacent shower room, while the living room boasts a stone fireplace with a woodburner.
On the market with Berland Bennett
_______________________________________________________________
€44,000: Property for renovation in Aunac
Now this is a project to get stuck into. Located in a quiet hamlet, this 120m² building sits on a plot of 2,606m². A complete renovation is needed although the roof is in good condition. Water and electricity meters are on site but currently off.
_______________________________________________________________
€70,600: Two partially renovated cottages in Saint-Mary
Two cottages in a quiet village offer space for living and a gîte business. The main property has been refurbished with double glazing and one ground-floor bedroom while stairs lead to attic space which has been partially boarded out and partitioned. The second house has two double bedrooms but requires some updating inside.
On the market with Leggett Immobilier
_______________________________________________________________
€68,000: Characterful two-bedroom house in Condac
Featuring an original bread oven, a small wood store and a pretty enclosed courtyard, this two-double-bedroom property could be an ideal holiday home. A charming living room has a fireplace and wood burner, while a separate dining room is through a stone arch.
On the market with Charente Immobilier
_______________________________________________________________
€54,000: House and barn to renovate in Salles-de-Villefagnan
Just 10 minutes from the beautiful villages of Nanteuil-en-Vallee and Verteuil-sur-Charente, this property for renovation comprises a kitchen, ground floor room, shower room and WC, as well as an attic which could be converted to a bedroom. There is also an 80m² barn with great scope for development.
On the market with CIC Ruffec (Compagnie Immobilière Charentaise)
_______________________________________________________________
€23,000: Old village house for renovation
Small semi-detached old village house to renovate in the commune of Esse close to Confolens. Currently there are two rooms in the property and an adjoining courtyard. There is an EDF electricity meter but no water meter.
On the market with Sovimo Immobilier
_______________________________________________________________
Learn more about life and properties in Charente in the December issue of French Property News, on sale 10 November 2021.