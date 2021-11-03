Bargain French properties: Homes in Charente for sale under €100,000

House in Charente, France, on the market for just €54,000 - Credit: CIC Ruffec

Ready made homes and renovation projects are on the market for less that €100,000 in the beautiful French department of Charente, Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Two to three-bedroom house on the market with Actous Immobilier - Credit: Actous Immobilier

€99,510: Two-bedroom cottage with an office in Chabanais

A bargain price doesn't have to mean lot's of work, this fully renovated cottage is move-in ready and boast a garden with a flat lawn perfect for families wanting space for outdoor games. Inside there is an open plan living area with kitchen, and on the first floor are two-bedrooms an office and a bathroom. Outside a barn is fitted with plumbing and electricity for use as a utility room.

On the market with Actous Immobilier

Property and garden on the market for €99,510 - Credit: Actous Immobilier

_______________________________________________________________

One-bedroom detached property on the market for €88,000 - Credit: Berland Bennett

€88,000: One-bedroom house with garage in Villefagnan

In a hamlet just 7km from the market town of Ruffec, this one-bedroom property is detached and fully enclosed with a garden wrapping around three sides of the house. The pretty bedroom has a beamed ceiling, a built-in cupboard and an adjacent shower room, while the living room boasts a stone fireplace with a woodburner.

On the market with Berland Bennett

There''s a woodburner in the living room for cosy evenings - Credit: Berland Bennett

_______________________________________________________________

House for renovation on the market for €44,000 - Credit: TIC Ruffec

€44,000: Property for renovation in Aunac

Now this is a project to get stuck into. Located in a quiet hamlet, this 120m² building sits on a plot of 2,606m². A complete renovation is needed although the roof is in good condition. Water and electricity meters are on site but currently off.

On the market with TIC Ruffec

Living room with fireplace in need of some love - Credit: TIC Ruffec

_______________________________________________________________

Two French cottages to finish, on the market for €70,600 - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€70,600: Two partially renovated cottages in Saint-Mary

Two cottages in a quiet village offer space for living and a gîte business. The main property has been refurbished with double glazing and one ground-floor bedroom while stairs lead to attic space which has been partially boarded out and partitioned. The second house has two double bedrooms but requires some updating inside.

On the market with Leggett Immobilier

Living room with exposed stone and a fireplace - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

_______________________________________________________________

Two-bedroom house on the market for for €68,000 - Credit: Charente Immobilier

€68,000: Characterful two-bedroom house in Condac

Featuring an original bread oven, a small wood store and a pretty enclosed courtyard, this two-double-bedroom property could be an ideal holiday home. A charming living room has a fireplace and wood burner, while a separate dining room is through a stone arch.

On the market with Charente Immobilier

Large fireplace in living room with exposed stone walls - Credit: Charente Immobilier

_______________________________________________________________

Pretty Charente house for renovation - Credit: CIC Ruffec

€54,000: House and barn to renovate in Salles-de-Villefagnan

Just 10 minutes from the beautiful villages of Nanteuil-en-Vallee and Verteuil-sur-Charente, this property for renovation comprises a kitchen, ground floor room, shower room and WC, as well as an attic which could be converted to a bedroom. There is also an 80m² barn with great scope for development.

On the market with CIC Ruffec (Compagnie Immobilière Charentaise)

Renovate this French house and make it your own - Credit: CIC Ruffec

_______________________________________________________________

House for renovation in Esse, Charente - Credit: Sovimo Immobilier

€23,000: Old village house for renovation

Small semi-detached old village house to renovate in the commune of Esse close to Confolens. Currently there are two rooms in the property and an adjoining courtyard. There is an EDF electricity meter but no water meter.

On the market with Sovimo Immobilier

Stone house on the market for €23,000 - Credit: Sovimo Immobilier

_______________________________________________________________

Learn more about life and properties in Charente in the December issue of French Property News, on sale 10 November 2021.