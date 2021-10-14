5 French property articles you won’t want to miss

Published: 5:11 PM October 14, 2021

Who wouldn't want to own a property in a beautiful French village like Aubeterre-sur-Dronne in Charente - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From buying a vineyard in France, a luxury home in the Loire Valley or a property in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, to minimising your tax bill and understanding visa requirements, here are five of the latest articles to read about French property.

1) Buy a French vineyard!

Do you dream of making your own French wine? - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Many people dream about running a vineyard in France but is it an affordable aspiration or just a fantasy? We take a look at some French winemaking properties for sale, ranging in price from just €87,000 to €2.3m, and including the popular areas of Dordogne, Charente and Gironde... READ MORE

2) Do you need a French visa?

Do you need a French visa? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since Brexit, if you're British and want to move to France or spend more than three months at a time at your French property, you’ll need a visa – but which one and how do you apply? READ MORE

3) Discover Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The historic port town of La Rochelle is a popular location in Nouvelle-Aquitaine - Credit: Getty Images

The super-sized region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine is a British favourite, with househunters honing in on the area to buy a holiday or permanent property. It includes the departments of Dordogne, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Corrèze, Creuse, Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Deux-Sèvres, Vienne and Haute-Vienne, so there’s lots to choose from and plenty of diversity in landscapes and culture. But did you know that the region tops the list of dream locations for the French to move to too? READ MORE

4) The best ways to pass on your French property

Make sure you can pass on your French property according to your wishes - Credit: Getty Images

When you buy a French property you’re unlikely to be thinking about how to pass it on when you die. However, it’s essential to understand how France’s reserved heirs rules might affect you, and how the way you structure you purchase will influence the amount of tax your loved ones will pay. READ MORE

5) Luxury in the Loire Valley

Loire luxe: beautiful homes to aspire to - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

There’s a reason why the French kings chose to build their showcase châteaux in the Loire Valley. Easy to access from the capital, the region offers rolling countryside, the beauty of the river itself and a pleasant climate. You can visit many of these historical buildings, and maybe even escape to your very own château! While there are plenty of affordable properties here, we’ve taken a wander into the world of luxury, with a peek inside some of the most desirable Loire Valley homes. READ MORE