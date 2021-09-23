Published: 5:49 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 5:56 PM September 23, 2021

One of the stunning luxury properties available in the Loire Valley - Credit: Sextant

Luxury abounds in the Loire valley, from its historic châteaux to the beautiful rivers and exquisite wines, this is a sought after part of France for both memorable escapes and prime property. Let's take a look at some of the incredible luxury properties currently on the market in the Loire Valley.

Whether you are looking for a quality family home, want to start a gîte business, or are hoping to join the ranks of the Loire Valley château owners, we have something for you, starting with with a château and vineyard in Vienne...

Your very own Loire Valley château and vineyard - Credit: Sifex

Château with AOC Saumur vineyard in Vienne – €3,675,000

The Loire Valley is well known for its châteaux and its wines and this stunning property brings you both. Whether you want to live like a king or play in the area’s lucrative tourism industry this 4.39-hectare property is worth a look. The château has 427m² of renovated living space with stone fireplaces, period tiled flooring and stained-glass windows and contains four bedrooms and an independent one-bedroom apartment with a living room, bathroom, and space for a kitchen. Surrounding the property are manicured gardens, a potager, a heated swimming pool, 1.44 hectares of woodland and a 2.2-hectare AOC Saumur vineyard (Cépage Chenin Blanc). Located south of the Loire river close to the town of Chalais in Vienne, the property is only an hour from Tours.

See more information and images on France Property Shop, and discover more French châteaux for sale here.





Enjoy a glass of Loire Valley wine on the patio outside your new home - Credit: Sextant

Restored mill in Indre-et-Loire – €1,182,000

Close to the magnificent Château de Chenonceau on the River Cher and just 40 minutes from Tours, this former 17th-century mill has been completely restored adding modern comfort to the delightful property. Within the 1.8-hectare plot, the main nine-bedroom home still features the mill machinery and beautiful paddle wheel at the rear. Further dwellings on the estate include a four-bedroom guest house and a two-bedroom gîte.

See more information and images on France Property Shop.

Characterful gîte complex in the Southern Touraine region - Credit: Leggett

Gîte complex in Indre-et-Loire – €595,000

Visitors to the Loire Valley will love staying in this characterful gîte complex in Le Grand-Pressigny in the Southern Touraine region within easy reach of the Loire Valley châteaux as well as the ZooParc de Beauval with its giant pandas and the spa town of La Roche-Posay.

Gates enclose the property which comprises four separate dwellings – a large studio, a one-bedroom gîte, a two-bedroom gîte, and a three-bedroom house, as well as a 9x4m swimming pool.

See more information and images on France Property Shop.

Hotel business for sale as owners retire - Credit: Leggett

Hotel and restaurant in Loiret – €1,643,000

Located between Orleans and Blois is a former 18th century farmhouse converted into a 12-room hotel and a restaurant. Wishing to retire, the current managers have put the property up for sale compete with equipment and two company vehicles. The three-hectare property is close to the Château de Chambord and includes a large terrace, landscaped gardens and reception rooms which offer ample space for events and weddings.

See more information and images on France Property Shop.

Four-bedroom home in Champigny-sur-Veude - Credit: Leggett

16th-century home and outbuildings in Indre-et-Loire – €588,000

Electric gates lead into a large courtyard with patio area, in front of you is a stunning renovated four-bedroom stone house dating from the end of the 16th-century and maintaining original features such as exposed beams and beautiful fireplaces. To the right is a barn, a workshop and a garage. To the rear a garden is mostly laid to lawn with flower beds and trees as well as a swimming pool, a garden room and a greenhouse. Surrounded by farmland and not far from the Vienne river, this property in Champigny-sur-Veude is less than an hour to the south of Saumur and Tours.

See more information and images on France Property Shop.

Loire Valley château for sale - Credit: Leggett





Château on 27 hectares in Maine-et-Loire – €1,500,000

If it has to be a château then you could do a lot worse than this stately 16th-century property in the historical Anjou region, just half an hour north of the magnificent city of Angers. Set on a hillside overlooking fields that reach down to the River Loir, the château is in a good state of repair, has five ensuite bedrooms on the first floor and a mix of rooms on the second floor which could provide for further bedrooms or offices. A vast 10-room basement includes some spaces with windows to the front of the château.

See more information and images on France Property Shop.

Luxury property with heated swimming pool near Blois - Credit: Leggett

Seven-bedroom house and spa in Loir-et-Cher – €636,000

Delightful seven-bedroom property with heated swimming pool and an indoor spa room. Set in a garden enclosed by trees, this charming property with its beautiful circular tower belies its recent construction by local craftsmen in 2005. Within the grounds, a one-bedroom wooden chalet with a living room and bathroom could make a perfect guest house. Just 15 minutes away, sitting by the Loire river is Blois, capital of Loir-et-Cher and where Joan of Arc set out from to raise the siege of Orléans in 1429.

See more information and images about this property on France Property Shop.
















