Property dreams: Incredible luxury French châteaux

Are these stunning castles and châteaux in France the ultimate luxury homes and businesses?

16th-century chateau in Charente - Credit: Archant

A French property that’s classed as a château can be anything from a particularly large country property, to a manor house to a turreted fortress. Today we explore some truly impressive high-end prime properties and French castles that have earned those million-euro price tags.

Seven-bedroom property on six hectares - Credit: Archant

€1,278,000, Charente

Grandeur is in abundance in this incredible seven-bedroom 16th-century château and two-bedroom former priory in Charente. This could be perfect as a hotel or guest rooms. Visitors will be in awe of the chestnut lined drive, the gardens with views of the Perigord countryside, the renaissance gallery library with tower, and the beautiful fireplaces in many of the rooms. Less than 10 minutes away is the fortified town of Villebois-Lavalette with shops, cafés and a Saturday market.

On the market with Leggett

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Fortified chateau that comes with a Baron title - Credit: Archant

€1,200,000, Pyrénées-Atlantiques

A gatehouse stands at the entrance of a driveway leading to the château entrance. Through the property’s oak doors is a square hall where a crest is built into the mosaic floor design. To the side of the main building, an orangery boasts eight beautiful arched windows. This impressive seven-bedroom 18th-century property sits on grounds of roughly six hectares and is 35 mins from the town of Pau. Inside, the living room has a herringbone oak parquet floor and an ornate fireplace, the library offers fitted bookshelves, a dining room boasts a stone water fountain and a marble fireplace, and both the dual aspect kitchen and an office have doors onto the rear garden.

On the market with Le Bonheur

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

11-bedroom bed and breakfast in Correze - Credit: Archant

€2,850,000 guide price, Pyrénées-Orientales

Listed as an historic monument, this 11th-century fortified château is certainly not your everyday French property. A hilltop position with views towards the Pyrénées and over the surrounding farms and villages reflects the buildings importance. Its history involves royal family events of the Kingdom of Aragon and ownership permits use of the Baron title and a crest with the motto ‘Passen els segles, em quedo’ which is Catalan for ‘the centuries pass, I remain.’ The castle has a total of eight bedrooms, as well as a mixture of intriguing rooms including three dungeons, one of which is now a cinema room.

On the market with Sifex

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

luxury chateau with private heliport - Credit: Archant

€832,000, Corrèze

Dipping below the one-million-euro price point, this 11-bedroom château on a wooded plot of 4.6 hectares is perfectly set up to run as a bed and breakfast or other hospitality business. There is a main residence, a caretaker’s house and three guest rooms which each have independent access, a bathroom and air conditioning and which are sold furnished. A large shared terrace offers guests direct access to the pool and spa, while guest will also appreciate the private lake and refurbished tennis court.

On the market with Allez-Français

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Gard property partially listed as an Historic Monumen - Credit: Archant

€4,725,000, Savoie

Escape to the Alps for a winter retreat with a difference. With a tower and turrets, this luxury château with private heliport absolutely deserves to be called a castle. Just 13 minutes from Courchevel with its ski slopes and one hour from Monaco, the property comprises seven ensuite bedrooms, an apartment, and a dining room/restaurant with a professional kitchen in the main building. Separately, there are four studio apartments and a two-bedroom duplex, as well as an event hall with veranda, swimming pool and spa and fitness rooms.

On the market with Leggett

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Eight-bedroom chateau close to the spa town of Dax - Credit: Archant

€1,970,000, Gard

Two magnificent towers at the entrance of the property date from the 17th century and are listed in the inventory of Historic Monuments, although the chateau was first built in the 13th century on the foundations of an old fortified castle. In the gardens there are maple and plane trees with an automatic watering system and three wells to keep everything flourishing. Over three levels the property has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a dining room and wine cellar that boast vaulted ceilings.

On the market with AB Real Estate

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Chateau in the south of France - Credit: Archant

€1,199,000, Landes

Built at the beginning of the 17th century by a family of the Landaise nobility, this eight-bedroom château close to the spa town of Dax in Landes has a beautiful facade, a Louis XV lounge and bread and pastry ovens that have earned it partial classification as a Monument Historique. Situated on a 5.5 hectare fenced estate in the Chalosse wine-growing region, there is of course a wine cellar where you can store the collection of fine French wines you are sure to amass.

On the market with Leggett

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brittany estate with chateau and gites - Credit: Archant

€5,950,000, Alpes-Maritimes

Incredible panoramic views, a south of France location near Nice, sixty hectares of grounds containing more than 350 olive trees and a heated pool – this 17th-century château is truly something special. Once the home of the Count of Martini the 10-bedroom property retains some superb period features, original floors, exposed beams and fireplaces and is just 30 minutes from Nice Airport.

On the market with Sifex

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dordogne Valley chateau with outbuildings - Credit: Archant

€1,260,000, Côtes-d’Armor

Rich in character, this 16th-century Brittany estate encompasses a château with octagonal tower, five gîtes and a heated outdoor swimming pool. The ground floor of the château has high ceilings with exposed oak beams, stone walls and a beautiful terracotta tile floor, while two living rooms feature superb monumental fireplaces. Equestrian facilities include four boxes, and paddocks. The peaceful property is on 11 hectares of land just 15km from the coast.

On the market with Leggett

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

€1,590,000, Dordogne

In the Dordogne valley between Sarlat and Souillac, this stunning property has a good track record as a holiday rental property and wedding venue. The château and its annexes offer a total of 17 bedrooms with two swimming pools on 7.5 hectares. Inside the château, an original stone staircase serves all floors and a large kitchen has marble tops and a range cooker. Among the outbuildings is the ‘pigeonnier’ which has two bedrooms, a living room and open plan kitchen, and its own enclosed garden.

On the market with Sifex

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Discover more luxury châteaux on France Property Shop here