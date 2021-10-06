French Property: 9 Vineyards for sale in France for every budget

Published: 5:24 PM October 6, 2021

When looking at buying a French winemaking property, you'll see great differences in prices, depending on not only the prestige of the appellation, health of the vines and amount of them, but also the property that accompanies it, be that a modest cottage or a grand medieval château. In 2020, SAFER (French land agency) recorded over 14,600 hectares of vines sold totalling €861 million. According to average land prices in 2020, the cheapest wineries will be found in the Languedoc-Roussillon area at an average of €12,500 for a hectare of AOP (designation of origin protection status) vines. On the other end of the scale, the Champagne region boasts an average price for AOP wines of €1.102 million per hectare.

Here are 9 French properties with vines that are on the market:

2-bed cottage with small vineyard

A hobby vineyard with 2-bedroom cottage in Dun-le-Palestel, Nouvelle Aquitaine - Credit: Beaux Villages

€87,000, Creuse

At the edge of a hamlet, this cute little cottage has its own vines that produce about 50 bottles of wine each year. The house has gas central heating and there's a wood-burner in the kitchen-diner to keep it cosy. With a ground-floor bathroom and two upstairs bedrooms, the house also has an attached building that's been renovated to offer flexible space as a hobby room, office or accommodation. The land is just under an acre in total with the garden and vineyard which stretching out towards the attached woodland. With such a bargain price, I can't guarantee I won't be producing my own vintage there this time next year! On the market with Beaux Villages

A vineyard big enough to make 50 bottles of wine a year - Credit: Beaux Villages

4-bed house with 6 acres including vines

A large family home with plenty of land near the Charentais commune of Champagne-Mouton - Credit: Actous Immobilier

€160,500, Charente

Perfect as an organic smallholding or permaculture project, this large home has plenty of outside space, totalling to just over 6 acres. Situated at the edge of a hamlet in rural Charente, the house has 4 bedrooms and space to expand into the attic if desired. There's a large barn and various outbuildings for animal shelter including a chicken coop. With paddocks, a vegetable garden, woodland and a vineyard, you'll soon find something to do here. You can also store your home-produced wines in the underground wine cellar accessed through the house by a trapdoor! On the market with Actous

The vineyard makes up part of the 24,504m2 of land - Credit: Actous Immobilier

3-bed house with vines in Monbazillac

An idyllic home in Dordogne with vines in the garden - Credit: Agence Eleonor

€304,950, Dordogne

In a peaceful hamlet near Monbazillac (home of the AOC for the sweet white wine of the same name) on the left bank of the Dordogne River near Bergerac, is this 19th-century home surrounded by trees. Completely renovated 15 years ago, it has three bedrooms and has been tastefully decorated. It's also only 15 minutes from the airport, what a bonus! On the market with Agence Eleonor

Home to the famous Monbazillac wine near Bergerac - Credit: Agence Eleonor

4-bed house and vineyard with three grape varieties

A beautiful 4-bedroom family home with gorgeous terrace area - Credit: Agence Newton

€328,100, Tarn-et-Garonne

This attractive stone house has a pool and small vineyard, and is within a few minutes' walk to the centre of the historic village Montpezat-de-Quercy. It's a sizeable home with 4 large bedrooms, and would be a great family home or second home in Occitanie. Outside there's a workshop with workbench and an ingenious wine cellar with its 'internal drawbridge' that maximises storage space. There's also the lovely salt water pool next to the summer kitchen and lavender-lined pathway. There are shrubs, many varieties of fruit trees, a small vegetable patch and 6 rows of vines, of 3 different grape varieties producing an average harvest of 150 bottles. Halfway between Cahors and Montauban, here's your chance at growing your own grapes for wine! On the market with Agence Newton

The garden boasts three different grapes amongst its vines - Credit: Agence Newton

5-bed vineyard farmhouse

A five-bedroom house with plenty of grapes to produce your own wine, what more do you need? - Credit: Leggett

€450,000, Lot

Set over three-floors, this house has an impressive 5 bedrooms and space for conversion in the loft space. Over 5 hectares of garden full of fruit tree and the vineyard are included in the price. There's a large barn and store-rooms and open fronted outbuildings ideal for storage, and enough space to put in your own pool to enjoy a summer's day in beautiful Occitanie. It's in a quiet, rural setting with magnificent views over the vineyards of the Lot valley and the village of Puy l’Evêque. On the market with Leggett

The properties has views over the Lot valley and the village of Puy-l'Évêque - Credit: Leggett

8-Bed Chambre D'Hôtes/Gîtes in Cahors

This stone complex is a perfect business opportunity - Credit: Capifrance

€790,400, Lot

On a secluded plot of about 2 hectares at the end of a drive, this stone complex consists of a beautiful dwelling house with pigeonnier, 2 gîtes, a new swimming pool, equipment for horses and an orchard. The whole property has been well restored and has 8 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with an independent apartment with private access on the ground floor. The impressive gardens are full of with exotic plants, fig trees, fruit trees, vines, several terraces, and a large artist's studio. At only 10 minutes from the centre of Cahors, in the garden are AOC Cahors grape vines to be harvested and made into wine to be stored in the magnificent vaulted cellar. On the market with Allez Francais

The property is only 10 minutes from the famed town of Cahors - Credit: Capifrance

6-bed winegrowers home with vines

The house is a former mas (Provencal farmhouse) - Credit: Freddy Rueda SARL

€864,000, Hérault

This unique winegrowers home was formerly a mas, and was entirely renovated about 10 years ago. It now offers living space divided into 3 separate living accommodations (but could be reopened into one large home) with garage and cellars that could be converted. It sits on 4 hectares of land, including olive groves and vines with a natural spring and stunning views. At only 30 minutes from Beziers and nearby beaches, you can enjoy the best of the Mediterranean whilst enjoying the luxury of living on a vineyard! On the market with Freddy Rueda SARL

Olive trees, grapevines and four hectares of land in Hérault - Credit: Freddy Rueda SARL

4-Bed Farmhouse with vineyard

This large farmhouse for sale is in the beautiful and popular department of Haute-Garonne near the Pyrenees - Credit: AB Real Estate

€1,195,000, Haute-Garonne

Not too far from Toulouse is this superb estate, with a large house and 29.5 hectares of land. There's multiple outbuildings including a stable with 4 very large boxes and a wine cellar fully equipped with stainless steel tanks. There's also a big swimming pool and approximately 180 olive trees and all sort of fruit trees. The hectare of vines produces around 2000 to 3000 bottles a year, and the grapes are Merlot, Sauvignon Gris, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon. And as if an equestrian/winemaking property wasn't enough in itself, there are also breath-taking views across the Pyrenees! On the market with AB Real Estate

The vineyard produces between 2,000 and 3,000 bottles of wine a year - Credit: AB Real Estate

5-bed historic château with vineyard in Bordeaux

This chateau for sale in France has been in four different movies - Credit: Sifex

€2,332,000, Gironde

Originally built on a Gallo-Roman site in 1590, this stately home is full of history, and has been in the same family since the 18th century. It has also featured in four films! There's a chapel, a caretaker's house and the original stable row that could be converted into additional accommodation space. In a commanding position, the castle is set above the 2.5 hectares of vines and a 300m2 lake. The terrain totals up to 6 hectares, and would be great for equestrian activities, with 2 hectares already set up as training ground. The château is within the Appellation of Côtes de Bordeaux, with both Cabernet and Merlot grapes planted in rich limestone and clay soil, with possibility to plant an additional 1.5 hectares in the adjoining meadow. On the market with Sifex

Cabernet and Merlot grapes planted in rich limestone and clay soil in Bordeaux - Credit: Sifex

