News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Living in France

15 French idioms featuring parts of the body

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Leigh

Published: 3:03 PM September 1, 2021
Updated: 8:32 PM September 13, 2021
15 French idioms with parts of the body

15 French idioms with parts of the body - Credit: Archant

Brush up your human anatomy vocabulary and expand your knowledge of French idioms at the same time

To wear your heart on your sleeve © Svetlana Shamhurina © Getty Images

To wear your heart on your sleeve © Svetlana Shamhurina © Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Ne pas avoir la langue dans sa poche

Literal translation: To not have your tongue in your pocket

English equivalent: To never be at a loss for words

Rebattre les oreilles

Literal translation: To beat the ears

English equivalent: To harp on about something

To be well connected © Dorian2013 Getty Images

To be well connected © Dorian2013 Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Complete France Advent Calendar Competition 2021
  2. 2 5 reasons to live in Hérault 
  3. 3 French recipe: How to make pain brié
  1. 4 What's it really like running a bar in France?
  2. 5 Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook
  3. 6 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
  4. 7 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
  5. 8 Film review: Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman
  6. 9 Christmas in Lyon: The best markets to visit
  7. 10 French history: The Statue of Liberty's French roots

Avoir le cœur sur la main

Literal translation: To have the heart on the hand

English equivalent: To wear your heart on your sleeve

Se creuser la tête

Literal translation: To dig in one’s head

English equivalent: To rack your brains

To cost an arm and a leg © dickcraft Getty Images

To cost an arm and a leg © dickcraft Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Les doigts dans le nez

Literal translation: Fingers in the nose

English equivalent: With one hand tied behind your back, to be a piece of cake

Prendre ses jambes à son cou

Literal translation: To take one’s legs to one’s neck

English equivalent: To run for your life

To eat on the run © dima sidelnikov Getty Images

To eat on the run © dima sidelnikov Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Avoir le bras long

Literal translation: To have a long arm

English equivalent: To be well connected

Mettre le pied à l’étrier

Literal translation: To put the foot in the stirrup

English equivalent: To get a foot on the ladder

To pluck up the courage © Pretty Vectors Getty Images

To pluck up the courage © Pretty Vectors Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Coûter les yeux de la tête

Literal translation: To cost the eyes of the head

English equivalent: To cost an arm and a leg

Sauter aux yeux

Literal translation: To jump to the eyes

English equivalent: To be blindingly obvious

Manger sur la pouce

Literal translation: To eat on the thumb

English equivalent: To eat on the run

Dormir sur ses deux oreilles

Literal translation: To sleep on two ears

English equivalent: To sleep soundly, like a log

Prendre son courage à deux mains

Literal translation: To take one’s courage in two hands

English equivalent: To pluck up the courage

Avoir les dents qui rayent le parquet

Literal translation: To have teeth that scrape the parquet

English equivalent: To be power hungry

Avoir un cheveu sur la langue

Literal translation: To have a hair on the tongue

English equivalent: To lisp

________________________________________________________________

You might also like....

Learning French: 7 language tips and common mistakes

13 French expressions involving numbers

4 of the best online classes for learning French at home

Don't Miss

Decorated Christmas trees covered with snow near the Eiffel Tower in Paris

French attractions

12 of the best things to do this Christmas in Paris

Helen Parkinson

Author Picture Icon
Apéritif time is one of France's most cherished rituals

French food

Why the French love an apéritif and how you can enjoy the ritual too –...

Paola Westbeek

person
Inside a Paris subway station without a train with bronze panelled walls and a steampunk style

France Travel

5 fascinating Paris Métro stations to stop at and savour

Helen Parkinson

Author Picture Icon
Holiday homes for sale in France

French holiday homes

French property: 12 amazing holiday-home getaways available for every...

Karen Tait

Author Picture Icon