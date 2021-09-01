15 French idioms featuring parts of the body
- Credit: Archant
Brush up your human anatomy vocabulary and expand your knowledge of French idioms at the same time
Ne pas avoir la langue dans sa poche
Literal translation: To not have your tongue in your pocket
English equivalent: To never be at a loss for words
Rebattre les oreilles
Literal translation: To beat the ears
English equivalent: To harp on about something
Most Read
- 1 Complete France Advent Calendar Competition 2021
- 2 5 reasons to live in Hérault
- 3 French recipe: How to make pain brié
- 4 What's it really like running a bar in France?
- 5 Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook
- 6 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
- 7 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
- 8 Film review: Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman
- 9 Christmas in Lyon: The best markets to visit
- 10 French history: The Statue of Liberty's French roots
Avoir le cœur sur la main
Literal translation: To have the heart on the hand
English equivalent: To wear your heart on your sleeve
Se creuser la tête
Literal translation: To dig in one’s head
English equivalent: To rack your brains
Les doigts dans le nez
Literal translation: Fingers in the nose
English equivalent: With one hand tied behind your back, to be a piece of cake
Prendre ses jambes à son cou
Literal translation: To take one’s legs to one’s neck
English equivalent: To run for your life
Avoir le bras long
Literal translation: To have a long arm
English equivalent: To be well connected
Mettre le pied à l’étrier
Literal translation: To put the foot in the stirrup
English equivalent: To get a foot on the ladder
Coûter les yeux de la tête
Literal translation: To cost the eyes of the head
English equivalent: To cost an arm and a leg
Sauter aux yeux
Literal translation: To jump to the eyes
English equivalent: To be blindingly obvious
Manger sur la pouce
Literal translation: To eat on the thumb
English equivalent: To eat on the run
Dormir sur ses deux oreilles
Literal translation: To sleep on two ears
English equivalent: To sleep soundly, like a log
Prendre son courage à deux mains
Literal translation: To take one’s courage in two hands
English equivalent: To pluck up the courage
Avoir les dents qui rayent le parquet
Literal translation: To have teeth that scrape the parquet
English equivalent: To be power hungry
Avoir un cheveu sur la langue
Literal translation: To have a hair on the tongue
English equivalent: To lisp
________________________________________________________________
You might also like....
Learning French: 7 language tips and common mistakes
13 French expressions involving numbers