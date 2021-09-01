15 French idioms featuring parts of the body

15 French idioms with parts of the body - Credit: Archant

Brush up your human anatomy vocabulary and expand your knowledge of French idioms at the same time

To wear your heart on your sleeve © Svetlana Shamhurina © Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Ne pas avoir la langue dans sa poche

Literal translation: To not have your tongue in your pocket

English equivalent: To never be at a loss for words

Rebattre les oreilles

Literal translation: To beat the ears

English equivalent: To harp on about something

To be well connected © Dorian2013 Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Avoir le cœur sur la main

Literal translation: To have the heart on the hand

English equivalent: To wear your heart on your sleeve

Se creuser la tête

Literal translation: To dig in one’s head

English equivalent: To rack your brains

To cost an arm and a leg © dickcraft Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Les doigts dans le nez

Literal translation: Fingers in the nose

English equivalent: With one hand tied behind your back, to be a piece of cake

Prendre ses jambes à son cou

Literal translation: To take one’s legs to one’s neck

English equivalent: To run for your life

To eat on the run © dima sidelnikov Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Avoir le bras long

Literal translation: To have a long arm

English equivalent: To be well connected

Mettre le pied à l’étrier

Literal translation: To put the foot in the stirrup

English equivalent: To get a foot on the ladder

To pluck up the courage © Pretty Vectors Getty Images - Credit: Archant

Coûter les yeux de la tête

Literal translation: To cost the eyes of the head

English equivalent: To cost an arm and a leg

Sauter aux yeux

Literal translation: To jump to the eyes

English equivalent: To be blindingly obvious

Manger sur la pouce

Literal translation: To eat on the thumb

English equivalent: To eat on the run

Dormir sur ses deux oreilles

Literal translation: To sleep on two ears

English equivalent: To sleep soundly, like a log

Prendre son courage à deux mains

Literal translation: To take one’s courage in two hands

English equivalent: To pluck up the courage

Avoir les dents qui rayent le parquet

Literal translation: To have teeth that scrape the parquet

English equivalent: To be power hungry

Avoir un cheveu sur la langue

Literal translation: To have a hair on the tongue

English equivalent: To lisp

