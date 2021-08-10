4 of the best online classes for learning French at home

You don’t need to be in France to brush up on your French language skills thanks to Zoom and Skype

Planning a holiday to France and want to brush up on your French before jetting off? There’s something for every level of learner in this selection of online classes and courses.

S.L. Immersion

Based in the stunning city of Avignon but with teachers across France, the team at S.L. Immersion offer both residential courses staying at a teacher’s house for a fully immersive French experience, and private online Zoom lessons for all levels of learner.

If you want to improve your skills quickly you’ll want to check out the intensive online French courses, blending personal coaching from a teacher with a fun language app. You can also take part in guided conversation classes which allow you to practise your speaking and listening skills in a relaxed environment. There are also courses for children, businesspeople and exam preparation classes for putting your French to the ultimate test.

Le Poiron Bonjour

You’ll find the Château du Poiron in the rural Vendée region, where hosts Françoise and Mark Duffell welcome learners for both group and one-on-one French courses. The team now offer lessons on Zoom so you can get the Poiron experience wherever you are!

There are courses aimed at beginner, intermediate and advanced learners, as well as specialised courses on phonetics and pronunciation, and pronunciation and comprehension. You can even get a discount on your online course if you book a residential stay at the château.

French Truly

Get to know both French language and culture thanks to Virginie Paradis’ French courses. Choose from French in 600 Words, Dictées, Perfect Pronunciation and French Book Clubs – there’s something for all skill levels.

Virginie also shares her love of French culture in her keynote presentations, coming soon. She also runs French immersion courses from her base in Chartres.

Alpine French School

In the Alpine ski resort of Morzine, the Alpine French School offer online courses to complement their residential offerings for adults and young learners.

If you can travel to France, why not take part in their learn French and learn to ski joint course for the ultimate Alpine experience? The classes, run by native speaker, can take place on Zoom, Skype, Whatsapp or Facetime.

