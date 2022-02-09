Visas, Vin and Village life: The March 2022 issue of French Property News (plus Living France) is out now!
- Credit: Archant
The March issue of French Property News is available to buy now, but what can you expect from the latest issue? From visas and taxes to the best places to live, we've got your French property queries covered.
Northern Life
The north comes out on top for the best places to live and work in France (see more news on p. 10)
Secret streets
In St Emilion there are around 200km of passageways where sandstone was cut in the 13th century (see more on secret passageways on p.24)
On the right track
Travelling to France by train creates 20 times less greenhouse gas than flying (see more on train travel on p.28)
Most Read
- 1 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
- 2 This stunning village gives visitors the warmest welcome in France
- 3 9 dreamy châteaux for sale in France for budgets starting at €200,000
- 4 9 houses for sale that make us want to drop everything and move to France!
- 5 Tour the Bordeaux vineyards in an English taxi
- 6 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
- 7 Is it worth renting out your holiday home in France?
- 8 3 unmissable French films to watch in February
- 9 Beautiful south: 9 properties in Provence-Côte d’Azur for under €200,000
- 10 Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook
Parisian Pad
John Simpson and his wife are househunting in the south of France, and reflect on time spent at their Parisian apartment (see more on p.32)
The price is right
How can you add value to your property? Matthieu Cany shares expert insights on property valuation (see more on p.40)
Most Beautiful Villages in France
The Plus Beaux Villages de France association is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and you can win the latest guide (see more on p.42)
Septic tank regulations
As a buyer, you have 12 months from purchase to ensure your septic tank system conforms with current standards (see more on septic tanks on p.50)
Visa requirements
If you will be spending no more than 90 days in the Schengen Area in any 180-day period, you do not need a visa (see more on visas on p.56)
Environmentally friendly French properties
It's wise to carry out energy improvement works before marketing your property (See more on the impact of French climate change policies on property owners on p.68)
Taxes taxes taxes
Tax residency in France is not the same as legal residency (see more on taxes and finances on p.70)
Q&A
Do you need a French bank account for a second home? (see our expert panel's answers to your questions on p.72)
Tour de Vin
France has 17 viticultural regions and approximately 400 distinct appellations (see more on wine areas in France on p.86)
Customs and charges
Items destined for use of furnishing second homes will incur customs, VAT and possible additional charges (See more on moving your belongings post-Brexit on p.102)
On the cover: Seven bedroom house in Mirande on the market for €545,000 with Leggett
If you want to read and learn more about buying property and living in France, take out our great subscription offer and get the magazine delivered to your door every month!
You can also get a copy on MagsDirect