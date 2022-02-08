News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Book Competition: Celebrating 40 Years of Plus Beaux Villages

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 6:32 PM February 8, 2022
Win a copy of The Most Beautiful Villages of France

A substantial compilation of 159 French villages that boast the prestigious accolade of Plus Beau Village, this book provides a brief history of each village, as well as recommendations on things to do and places to eat and stay. 

Les Plus Beaux Villages de France was founded in 1982 and is an association that protects and promotes the heritage of villages which are rigorously selected according to specific criteria. In this fully updated edition of the guide you'll find inspiration to visit these spectacular villages and explore their culture and heritage.

We have three copies of The Most Beautiful Villages of France to give away, to be in with a chance to win fill in the form below, bonne chance!


