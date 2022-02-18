12 houses for sale in France that are cheaper than a new family car

Rural house prices are on the rise in France, but amazingly you can still buy a country cottage or townhouse to renovate for less than the price of a new family car in the UK.

Of course, renovations are time-consuming and don't come cheap, but at least the finished product doesn't lose 40% of its value the moment you buy it – unlike a new set of wheels.

Here are 12 properties in Brittany, Normandy, New Aquitaine and Occitanie currently on the market for less than the equivalent of £38,015 (€45,600), the price of the average SUV in the UK.



€18,500, Orne

In a tranquil rural setting a mile from village shops, this old cottage comes with about 1,000m² of land, and more can be purchased if desired.

The cottage currently has two bedrooms as well as a well and electrical supply, but needs a total makeover.

ASI Immobilier

€19,600, Cotes d’Armor

This cute cottage is in a village with shops close to the Guerlédan leisure lake, which has beaches, watersports hire and refreshments. The semi-detached stone and slate property is on mains drainage and comes with a rear courtyard and garden shed. The roof will need looking at and the house needs a new kitchen and bathroom. You might also want to add double glazing.

Downstairs there’s a living room with woodburner and exposed beams, a kitchen and bathroom while upstairs is a bedroom.

JB French Houses

€29,000, Charente

With its brand new sanitation system, a decent garden and outbuildings, this pretty stone property in ever-popular Charente has great potential. It enjoys lovely views over a valley and is in a peaceful hamlet just 10 minutes’ drive from the many amenities of Mansle.

So far the property has one large room downstairs with attractive stone walls and fireplace, and one large room upstairs with space to create two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There’s a 448m2 garden and a parking area.

CIC Ruffec

€29,500, Gers

In a beautiful historic town with all amenities is this house with a small courtyard. It has 53m² of habitable space, with two rooms and kitchen area on the ground floor, and two bedrooms with shower room above. There’s also an attic space, ideal for storage.

Once it’s fully renovated, this townhouse would be ideal for the rental market.

Compass Immobilier

€29,990, Cotes d’Armor

In the heart of a Breton village 15 minutes from the popular town of Callac is this cute two-berdoom cottage. On the ground floor, it has a large open-plan lounge-kitchen-diner with exposed beams and fireplace and a shower room with toilet and enough space to create a utility room. Upstairs are two bedrooms, plus a landing space that could be used as an office.

There is no garden with the property, making it a fuss-free lock-up-and-leave once it’s renovated.

Agence Newton

€33,000, Haute-Vienne

Offering almost 1.5 acres of land and a whopping 350m2 of potential living space, this barn could make an impressive and characterful home. It’s halfway between the city of Limoges (with its international airport) and the market town of St-Yrieix La Perche, near to the village of La Roche L’Abeille.

There is a water meter on the plot and electricity is connected to the building. The roof will need looking at and the interior, of course, requires complete renovation.

Limousin Property Agents

€35,000, Hérault

It may not be much to look at now, but this house has a great location in an historic village with amenities only 25 minutes from Mediterranean beaches and 15 minutes from bathing spots on the Orb river.

Set over three levels, it offers 90m2 of potential habitable space, comprising a ground floor with shower room, two rooms and a storage room on the first floor and a 30m2 attic on the second floor.

Real Estate Occitanie

€37,500, Cotes d’Armor

Nicely presented, this classic Breton stone cottage is in the rural commune of Perret near Guerlédan leisure lake, which has beaches, watersports hire and refreshments.

It has an open-plan lounge-diner-kitchen with handsome fireplace and woodburner downstairs while upstairs is a shower room, a bedroom a mezzanine with space for a second bed.

Bel Air Homes

€38,500, Haute-Vienne

In the medieval fortified town of Châteauponsac, this house set on a large plot is ready for new owners to breathe life into it. On the ground floor, there’s a living room and a kitchen to be fitted out.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there is a garden shed and land of 2417m² which surrounds the house.

Cendrillon Immobilier

€39,000, Morbihan

Close to the stunning medieval town of Josselin and the Lanouée forest is this detached cottage with garden and outbuilding. Downstairs it has two rooms with wood flooring, a toilet and a kitchen area with blocked fireplace.

Upstairs, there’s a loft to convert and a shower room needs to be put in. The whole property needs total renovation and the septic tank will require updating.

JB French Houses

€42,640, Morbihan

With some restoration and imagination, this charming stone cottage could become an idyllic country retreat. Situated in a tranquil hamlet, it comprises an open-plan living space, shower room and conservatory downstairs with an attic aove.

Attached to the house is a garage and cellar as well as a decent garden of some 628m2. Olivier Arens and Daniele Péron Notaires

€44,000, Vienne

A stroll from shops and restaurants and a short drive from the famous book town of Montmorillon, this blank canvas of a house is surprisingly spacious. It has three bedrooms and comes with a lovely large garden, a garage and two-storey barn.

The property is on mains drainage and is set in a quiet spot by the church in the village of Béthines less than 4h from Caen ferry port.

Leggett Immobilier