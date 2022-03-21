News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
French Properties: 5 houses with swimming pools for sale in France

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 4:11 PM March 21, 2022
French house for sale with swimming pool in Charente

Dip your toes into the French property market with these houses with swimming pools - Credit: Archant


Cute cottage at a bargain price

House for sale in Charente with swimming pool

This property goes to show that a swimming pool doesn't have to come with a hefty pricetag - Credit: Beaux Villages

€165,850, Charente

This attractive two-bedroom cottage, is just off the village square in Chassors, which is lucky to be home to a Michelin starred restaurant. It comes with a swimming pool that is surrounded by a wall. On the market with Beaux Villages

Luxury home with infinity pool

House with infinity pool for sale in Provence

What a view! Can you see yourself sat on that terrace or leaning on the edge of the infinity pool? - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€2.8M, Alpes-Maritimes

This gorgeous five-bed villa, which boasts a panoramic sea view and infinity pool, is located less than 5 minutes by car from the village of Èze, and 25 minutes from Nice airport. The villa is set over three levels and has a beautiful large terrace, a terraced Mediterranean garden with fruit trees and a spacious garage for multiple cars. On the market with Leggett Immobilier

Blue shutters, blue skies and a blue pool

French house for sale with swimming pool

Blue shutters, blue sky and a blue pool - what more do you need? - Credit: Beaux Villages

€399,999, Charente-Maritime

An hour from the beaches of La Rochelle, this formidable property is in a small hamlet near the pretty town of Aulnay. It comprises the main three-bedroom house and two two-bedroom gîtes, offering a business opportunity or combined living arrangement for extended family. On the market with Beaux Villages

A family home with newly-fitted pool

House in Gascony for sale with swimming pool

You don't have to worry about reviving an old swimming pool with this one - fitted in 2021 - Credit: Compass Immo

€395,000, Gers

This stunning Gascon four-bedroom house has spacious rooms, period features, and is in a very quiet location on the edge of a small rural village near Castera Verduzan. It has a 10x4m swimming pool that was installed in 2021, and a garden of just over half an acre. It's very private, and due to its elevated position, it has great views of the surrounding Gers countryside. On the market with Compass Immobilier


A Breton cottage with swimming pool

House for sale cheap with swimming pool France

A house with a swimming pool in Brittany for sale - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€129,710, Côtes-d'Armor

This cute three-bedroom cottage in Brittany comes with a lovely well-maintained swimming pool surrounded by safety net. There's also two barns that house the pump for the pool and serve as a workshop and garage. On the market with Leggett Immobilier


