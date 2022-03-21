French Properties: 5 houses with swimming pools for sale in France
- Credit: Archant
Cute cottage at a bargain price
€165,850, Charente
This attractive two-bedroom cottage, is just off the village square in Chassors, which is lucky to be home to a Michelin starred restaurant. It comes with a swimming pool that is surrounded by a wall. On the market with Beaux Villages
Luxury home with infinity pool
€2.8M, Alpes-Maritimes
This gorgeous five-bed villa, which boasts a panoramic sea view and infinity pool, is located less than 5 minutes by car from the village of Èze, and 25 minutes from Nice airport. The villa is set over three levels and has a beautiful large terrace, a terraced Mediterranean garden with fruit trees and a spacious garage for multiple cars. On the market with Leggett Immobilier
Blue shutters, blue skies and a blue pool
€399,999, Charente-Maritime
An hour from the beaches of La Rochelle, this formidable property is in a small hamlet near the pretty town of Aulnay. It comprises the main three-bedroom house and two two-bedroom gîtes, offering a business opportunity or combined living arrangement for extended family. On the market with Beaux Villages
A family home with newly-fitted pool
€395,000, Gers
This stunning Gascon four-bedroom house has spacious rooms, period features, and is in a very quiet location on the edge of a small rural village near Castera Verduzan. It has a 10x4m swimming pool that was installed in 2021, and a garden of just over half an acre. It's very private, and due to its elevated position, it has great views of the surrounding Gers countryside. On the market with Compass Immobilier
A Breton cottage with swimming pool
€129,710, Côtes-d'Armor
This cute three-bedroom cottage in Brittany comes with a lovely well-maintained swimming pool surrounded by safety net. There's also two barns that house the pump for the pool and serve as a workshop and garage. On the market with Leggett Immobilier