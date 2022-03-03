News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Travel

French singer Zaz set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2022

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Leigh

Published: 12:39 PM March 3, 2022
French singer-songwriter Zaz will perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of her Organique Tour

French singer-songwriter Zaz will perform at the Royal Albert Hall as part of her Organique Tour - Credit: Yann Orhan

French singer Zaz is set to make her debut at the Royal Albert Hall on 31 March 2022. The multi-award-winning artist, born Isabelle Geffroy in Tours, Indre-et-Loire, will perform at the iconic London concert hall as part of her Organique Tour, which marks her return to the stage for the first time in two years.  
She released her fifth album, Isa, which has sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide, in October 2021, and her new single, Tout là-haut, is out now. Reminiscent of her 2010 hit, Je Veux, Tout là-haut has been described as “a song that combines Zaz’s iconic voice and delicate strings in response to the recent troubled times we’ve witnessed.” In Zaz’s words, “This song is my answer to everything that’s going on right now.” 

A graduate of the Conservatoire de Tours, Zaz moved to Bordeaux as a teenager and later to Paris. She has sold in excess of four million records internationally and has performed more than 500 arena shows across five continents over the past decade. With her signature voice, she has been compared to legendary singers including Edith Piaf and Ella Fitzgerald, and has collaborated with the likes of Quincy Jones and Charles Aznavour. 
Tickets for Zaz's performance at the Royal Albert Hall are on sale now. 

French Music

Don't Miss

French house name ideas for your house in France

Living in France

14 French house name ideas

Elinor Sheridan

Author Picture Icon
Houses in France that are for sale cheap

French property for sale

Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000

Elinor Sheridan

Author Picture Icon
The Kretz family run a successful real-estate business in Paris, shown on Netflix series The Parisia

Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?

Elinor Sheridan

Author Picture Icon
Villa surrounded by trees and mountains in the background

Celebrities in France

Discover the South of France villa from the upcoming Downton Abbey film

Brigitte Nicolas

Author Picture Icon