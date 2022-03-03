French singer Zaz set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2022

French singer Zaz is set to make her debut at the Royal Albert Hall on 31 March 2022. The multi-award-winning artist, born Isabelle Geffroy in Tours, Indre-et-Loire, will perform at the iconic London concert hall as part of her Organique Tour, which marks her return to the stage for the first time in two years.

She released her fifth album, Isa, which has sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide, in October 2021, and her new single, Tout là-haut, is out now. Reminiscent of her 2010 hit, Je Veux, Tout là-haut has been described as “a song that combines Zaz’s iconic voice and delicate strings in response to the recent troubled times we’ve witnessed.” In Zaz’s words, “This song is my answer to everything that’s going on right now.”



A graduate of the Conservatoire de Tours, Zaz moved to Bordeaux as a teenager and later to Paris. She has sold in excess of four million records internationally and has performed more than 500 arena shows across five continents over the past decade. With her signature voice, she has been compared to legendary singers including Edith Piaf and Ella Fitzgerald, and has collaborated with the likes of Quincy Jones and Charles Aznavour.

Tickets for Zaz's performance at the Royal Albert Hall are on sale now.