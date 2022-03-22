Eiffel Tower landscaping project gets the green light

The project aims to provide more green space and includes a garden landscape beneath the Eiffel Tower - Credit: Lotoarchilab

A major revamp of the area around the Eiffel Tower is to start this spring, after the Paris city authorities approved an ambitious landscaping project earlier in the year.

Lawn terraces are a feature of the plans by London-based architecture practice Gustafson Porter + Bowman - Credit: Lotoarchilab

Brainchild of London-based architecture practice Gustafson Porter + Bowman, the project aims to provide more green space, improve access and conditions for pedestrians and give new emphasis and appeal to the two-kilometre axis between the Trocadéro and the Ecole Militaire.

The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in time for the 2024 Olympics - Credit: Lotoarchilab

Significant new features will include lawn terraces at the Trocadéro, extensive planting and pedestrianisation on the Pont d’Iéna, a square at each end of the bridge, a garden landscape beneath the tower itself and raised lawns on the Champ de Mars. The plan includes the planting of 200 new trees.

200 new trees will be planted as part of the project - Credit: Lotoarchilab

The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in time for the 2024 Olympics, with further work set to continue until 2026.