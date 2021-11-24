News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Christmas in Lyon: The best markets to visit

Author Picture Icon

Helen Parkinson

Published: 9:58 AM November 24, 2021
Close-up Christmas decorations hanging from a market stall

Pick up a gift or two at one of Lyon's Christmas markets - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exploring a marché de Noël, glass of mulled wine in hand, is a highlight of the festive season for many people. Following some difficult months, with many Christmas markets in France cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19, 2021 promises to be a bumper year.  

Place Carnot, 2nd arrondissement 

Place Carnot, a square in Lyon in summertime

Place Carnot, Lyon - Credit: Getty Images

After a hiatus in 2020, Lyon’s main Christmas market is back! Around 90 stalls (down from 140 in 2019) will take over the city’s iconic Place Carnot, near Perrache railway station. There’ll be plenty of gift ideas including fashion accessories, beauty and wellbeing products, crafts and toys.  

The market runs from 27 November until 24 December and is open from 10:30am until 8pm every day apart from Saturdays, when it stays open until 10pm. During the Fête des Lumières (8-11 December), the stalls will close at 7:30pm.  

Intercontinental Lyon Grand Hôtel-Dieu, 2nd arrondissement 

This stunning building in Lyon dates back to the 18th century and was recently transformed into a top-class hotel and shopping destination. If you’re yet to visit it, now’s the perfect time as a market full of local crafts takes up residence. The beautiful products on offer include jewellery and artwork. 

The market takes place for one day only, on Saturday 27 November from 10am until 7pm. Don’t miss out! 

360° sur l'Art, Place Sathonay, 1st arrondissement 

Now in its 16th year, this Christmassy craft market will see some 60 producers gather in Lyon’s Croix-Rousse district to sell all manner of decorative pieces. There’ll be ceramics and pottery, leatherwork, jewellery, illustration, sculpture and fashion pieces to choose from – the perfect place to find a present for that person who already has everything! 

The market is open on 18 (11am-8pm) and 19 December (10am-7pm). 

Christmas Little Corner, 12 Rue de la Monnaie, 2nd arrondissement 

The fourth festive edition of this pop-up shop will bring together around 20 creators selling products like clothes, home décor and ceramics. With so many different brands under one roof, you won’t be leaving empty-handed. 

Find the creators from 2 until 14 December from 10am until 7pm. 

Outside the Hôtel de Ville, Bron 

The Lyon suburb of Bron hosts its very first Christmas market this year, so why not be part of something new? Explore a multitude of chalets accompanied by live festive music, such as soaps, books and local biscuits. There’ll also be plenty of foodie offerings including a bar and a food truck serving crêpes, waffles and churros.  

The market is open every day from 3 until 12 December. On Wednesdays to Saturdays, it’s open from 12pm until 10pm, and the rest of the days it’s open from 12pm until 8pm.  


