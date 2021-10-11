Travelling to France: Which airlines fly to French airports

Published: 3:59 PM October 11, 2021

Plan your next trip to France using our interactive map that displays both the airports and ferry ports, and the companies that operate those routes. Click on the icons to read more information:

Airports (* - seasonal flights)

Basel-Mulhouse

British Airways, EasyJet, Swiss Air Int



Bergerac

British Airways*, Ryanair, Jet2*



Béziers

Ryanair



Biarritz

Ryanair, EasyJet*





Bordeaux

Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair





Brest

Ryanair*



Brive

Ryanair*



Carcassonne

Ryanair



Chambéry

British Airways*, Titan Airways*





Clermont-Ferrand

Ryanair*



Dinard

Ryanair



Geneva

Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2*, Swiss Air Int





Grenoble

Aurigny from Guernsey*, British Airways*, EasyJet, Ryanair*, Jet2*





La Rochelle

Ryanair*, EasyJet*, Jet2*





Limoges

Ryanair





Lourdes

Ryanair





Lyon

Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2*





Marseille

Aer Lingus*, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair





Montpellier

Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice), EasyJet, British Airways*





Nantes

British Airways*, EasyJet, Aer Lingus* (to restart May 2022), Ryanair





Nice

Aer Lingus*, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2*





Nimes

Ryanair





Paris Charles-de-Gaulle

Aer Lingus, Air France, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2, Ryanair





Perpignan

Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice), Ryanair*





Poitiers

Ryanair





Quimper

British Airways*





Rennes

Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice)





Rodez

Ryanair





Strasbourg

Ryanair





Toulouse

Ryanair, Aer Lingus* (to restart Mar 2022), British Airways, EasyJet





Tours

Ryanair





Ferry Ports (* - seasonal ferries)

Caen

Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth





Calais

DFDS Seaways from Dover, P&O Ferries from Dover, Eurostar, Eurotunnel from Folkestone





Cherbourg

Brittany Ferries from Poole, Rosslare and Portsmouth, Stena Line from Rosslare, Irish Ferries from Dublin





Dieppe

DFDS Seaways from Newhaven





Dunkerque

DFDS Seaways from Dover





Le Havre

Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth (Suspended until further notice)





Roscoff

Brittany Ferries from Plymouth and Cork*, Irish Ferries from Rosslare*





St Malo

Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth*









This information is correct at time of update, and is updated as regularly as possible. Services may change and therefore it is advised to check with travel operators