Travelling to France: Which airlines fly to French airports
- Credit: Archant
Plan your next trip to France using our interactive map that displays both the airports and ferry ports, and the companies that operate those routes. Click on the icons to read more information:
Airports (* - seasonal flights)
Basel-Mulhouse
British Airways, EasyJet, Swiss Air Int
Bergerac
British Airways*, Ryanair, Jet2*
Béziers
Ryanair
Biarritz
Ryanair, EasyJet*
Most Read
- 1 3 key things you need to know about visas for France
- 2 French Property: 9 Vineyards for sale in France for every budget
- 3 A Year in Provence with Carol Drinkwater – the new Channel 5 series to enjoy this autumn
- 4 8 Instagram accounts all French learners should follow
- 5 What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system
- 6 Bargain beauties: 9 renovated French properties on the market for less than €150,000
- 7 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
- 8 French Property News October book competition: Win a copy of Presidential Residences in France by Adrien Goetz
- 9 The ultimate guide to moving to France
- 10 Stargazing in France: 3 International Dark Sky Reserves to visit
Bordeaux
Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair
Brest
Ryanair*
Brive
Ryanair*
Carcassonne
Ryanair
Chambéry
British Airways*, Titan Airways*
Clermont-Ferrand
Ryanair*
Dinard
Ryanair
Geneva
Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2*, Swiss Air Int
Grenoble
Aurigny from Guernsey*, British Airways*, EasyJet, Ryanair*, Jet2*
La Rochelle
Ryanair*, EasyJet*, Jet2*
Limoges
Ryanair
Lourdes
Ryanair
Lyon
Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2*
Marseille
Aer Lingus*, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair
Montpellier
Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice), EasyJet, British Airways*
Nantes
British Airways*, EasyJet, Aer Lingus* (to restart May 2022), Ryanair
Nice
Aer Lingus*, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2*
Nimes
Ryanair
Paris Charles-de-Gaulle
Aer Lingus, Air France, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2, Ryanair
Perpignan
Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice), Ryanair*
Poitiers
Ryanair
Quimper
British Airways*
Rennes
Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice)
Rodez
Ryanair
Strasbourg
Ryanair
Toulouse
Ryanair, Aer Lingus* (to restart Mar 2022), British Airways, EasyJet
Tours
Ryanair
Ferry Ports (* - seasonal ferries)
Caen
Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth
Calais
DFDS Seaways from Dover, P&O Ferries from Dover, Eurostar, Eurotunnel from Folkestone
Cherbourg
Brittany Ferries from Poole, Rosslare and Portsmouth, Stena Line from Rosslare, Irish Ferries from Dublin
Dieppe
DFDS Seaways from Newhaven
Dunkerque
DFDS Seaways from Dover
Le Havre
Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth (Suspended until further notice)
Roscoff
Brittany Ferries from Plymouth and Cork*, Irish Ferries from Rosslare*
St Malo
Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth*
This information is correct at time of update, and is updated as regularly as possible. Services may change and therefore it is advised to check with travel operators