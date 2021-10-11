News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Travelling to France: Which airlines fly to French airports

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 3:59 PM October 11, 2021   
Map of France with airports and ferry ports

You can drive to France by car on the ferry or get a direct flight to a French airport - Credit: Archant

Plan your next trip to France using our interactive map that displays both the airports and ferry ports, and the companies that operate those routes. Click on the icons to read more information:

Airports (* - seasonal flights)

Basel-Mulhouse

British Airways, EasyJet, Swiss Air Int


Bergerac

British Airways*, Ryanair, Jet2*


Béziers

Ryanair


Biarritz

Ryanair, EasyJet*


Bordeaux

Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair


Brest

Ryanair*


Brive

Ryanair*


Carcassonne

Ryanair


Chambéry

British Airways*, Titan Airways*


Clermont-Ferrand

Ryanair*


Dinard

Ryanair


Geneva

Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2*, Swiss Air Int


Grenoble

Aurigny from Guernsey*, British Airways*, EasyJet, Ryanair*, Jet2*


La Rochelle

Ryanair*, EasyJet*, Jet2*


Limoges

Ryanair


Lourdes

Ryanair


Lyon

Aer Lingus, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2*


Marseille

Aer Lingus*, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair


Montpellier

Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice), EasyJet, British Airways*


Nantes

British Airways*, EasyJet, Aer Lingus* (to restart May 2022), Ryanair


Nice

Aer Lingus*, British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2*


Nimes

Ryanair


Paris Charles-de-Gaulle

Aer Lingus, Air France, British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2, Ryanair


Perpignan

Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice), Ryanair*


Poitiers

Ryanair


Quimper

British Airways*


Rennes

Aer Lingus* (Suspended until further notice)


Rodez

Ryanair


Strasbourg

Ryanair


Toulouse

Ryanair, Aer Lingus* (to restart Mar 2022), British Airways, EasyJet


Tours

Ryanair


Ferry Ports (* - seasonal ferries)

Caen

Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth


Calais

DFDS Seaways from Dover, P&O Ferries from Dover, Eurostar, Eurotunnel from Folkestone


Cherbourg

Brittany Ferries from Poole, Rosslare and Portsmouth, Stena Line from Rosslare, Irish Ferries from Dublin


Dieppe

DFDS Seaways from Newhaven


Dunkerque

DFDS Seaways from Dover


Le Havre

Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth (Suspended until further notice)


Roscoff

Brittany Ferries from Plymouth and Cork*, Irish Ferries from Rosslare*


St Malo

Brittany Ferries from Portsmouth*



This information is correct at time of update, and is updated as regularly as possible. Services may change and therefore it is advised to check with travel operators

