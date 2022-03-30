Easter in Paris: fun-filled family activities for all ages

HUNT FOR EASTER EGGS

At Easter, many of the city’s parks and gardens organise egg hunts, including the Parc André Citroën and the Parc Zoologique de Paris. On Easter Sunday (17 April), the Parc André Citroën will host a hunt for a whopping 40,000 hidden chocolate eggs, with hunt times based on the age of the children taking part (for children aged 3-8+). There will be plenty more activities on offer too, including craft workshops and games. Organised by the Secours Populaire de Paris, a local charitable organisation, the ticket fees for this year’s event will support the victims of the war in Ukraine. The basic egg hunt costs €5, hunt plus access to other activities €14.

Hunt for Easter eggs at the Parc Zoologique de Paris - Credit: Paris Tourist Office Daniel Thierry



At the Parc Zoologique, there will be two egg hunting sessions on Easter Sunday and Monday (10am-1.30pm and 2-4.30pm) for children aged 3-7, plus crafts and other activities and even a visit to an egg ‘museum’. The Easter activities are free once you’ve paid for your ticket to the zoo – ticket options and tariffs can be found on the website.

A traditional Easter egg hunt will also take place in the sculpture garden at the Musée Rodin on Wednesday 13 April from 3.30-5.30pm, with delicious chocolate eggs provided by À la Mère de Famille, the famous chocolatier founded in 1761 and the oldest chocolate shop in Paris. Free for children, €9 for adults.

À la Mère de Famille also provides eggs for the hunt at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont, although this event hasn’t yet been confirmed for this year. The park has plenty to recommend it for a family day out though. It’s one of the largest green spaces in Paris, covering 25 hectares and incorporating everything from caves and waterfalls to a suspension bridge that leads to the park’s Sibylle Temple. There’s plenty of space for children to run around in, not to mention a wealth of entertainment and free activities to keep them occupied, from pony rides and playgrounds to puppet shows and sandpits.

The Foire du Trône is considered to be the oldest traditional funfair in France - Credit: ManoSolo

ENJOY THE FUN OF THE FAIR

Considered to be the oldest traditional funfair in France, the Foire du Trône was cancelled in 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but is set to return for 2022. Running from 1 April to 29 May, the fair includes some 350 attractions that are spread over 10 hectates of the Pelouse de Reuilly in the Bois de Vincennes. A highlight of the springtime calendar for families, expect rides galore and more candy floss and toffee apples than you can shake a stick at. Entrance to the fairground is free but the attractions are priced individually.

Bois de Vincennes, 12th arrondissement, Métro: Porte Dorée (Line 8)

Learn about the history and secrets of chocolate - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

VISIT A CHOCOLATE MUSEUM

A museum dedicated to the history and secrets of chocolate – where better to visit at this time of year? Children won’t take much convincing that learning can be fun at Choco-Story, the city’s gourmet chocolate museum, especially when there are chocolate-making demonstrations to watch and all-you-can-eat samples to enjoy. There’s an extra treat in store at Easter too as the museum hosts special workshops where children can make and decorate their own chocolate eggs (adults can join the fun too but they must be accompanied by a child...).

28 Boulevard de Bonne Nouvelle, 10th arrondissement, Métro: Bonne Nouvelle (Lines 8 and 9)