News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Travel

12 French proverbs for January to December

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Leigh

Published: 12:15 PM December 22, 2021
A year of French proverbs

A year of French proverbs - Credit: djvstock istock / Getty Images

January proverb

January proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

When it thunders in January, winter is cut short 

February proverb 

February proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

If February starts like a lion it finishes like a lamb 

March proverb

March proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

Greenery in March is a bad omen 

April proverb

April proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

The April moon doesn’t pass without frost 

May proverb

May proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

When the blackbird sings in May, April has finished! 

June proverb

June proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

In June gloomy haze, only three difficult days 

July proverb

July proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

Most Read

  1. 1 Complete France Advent Calendar Competition 2021
  2. 2 9 country houses for sale in France's Nouvelle-Aquitaine that make us go “ooh!”
  3. 3 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
  1. 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook
  2. 5 Christmas in Lyon: The best markets to visit
  3. 6 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
  4. 7 Visit The Last Duel's French filming locations
  5. 8 The Madame Blanc Mysteries: former Coronation Street star swaps Manchester for France
  6. 9 French Property: 9 Vineyards for sale in France for every budget
  7. 10 5 reasons to live in Hérault 

In the month of July, neither coat nor corset 

August proverb

August proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

August ripens the fruits, September picks them 

September proverb

September proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

If June makes quantity, September makes quality 

October proverb

October proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

A half rainy October makes the ploughman happy but the worried grape picker puts aside his old wine 

November proverb

November proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

Fog in November, winter will be tender 

December proverb

December proverb - Credit: Background image: Nuthawut Somsuk istock / Getty Images

A cold and snowy December brings a rich and happy summer 

Learning French

Don't Miss

A loaf of French bread with a stripy pattern

French food

French recipe: How to make pain brié

Helen Parkinson

Author Picture Icon
Running a bar in France

What's it really like running a bar in France?

Karen Tait

Author Picture Icon
a poisonous red mushroom and a selection of other mushrooms with a book for identifying them

Living in France

Mushroom hunting in Limousin

Laura Harley

person
Clockwise from top left: Ma Box Francaise, Made in France, OuiPlease, My French Country Home Box

5 of the best French subscription boxes to order

Helen Parkinson

Author Picture Icon