12 French proverbs for January to December

January proverb

When it thunders in January, winter is cut short

February proverb

If February starts like a lion it finishes like a lamb

March proverb

Greenery in March is a bad omen

April proverb

The April moon doesn’t pass without frost

May proverb

When the blackbird sings in May, April has finished!

June proverb

In June gloomy haze, only three difficult days

July proverb

In the month of July, neither coat nor corset

August proverb

August ripens the fruits, September picks them

September proverb

If June makes quantity, September makes quality

October proverb

A half rainy October makes the ploughman happy but the worried grape picker puts aside his old wine

November proverb

Fog in November, winter will be tender

December proverb

A cold and snowy December brings a rich and happy summer