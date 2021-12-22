12 French proverbs for January to December
Published: 12:15 PM December 22, 2021
When it thunders in January, winter is cut short
If February starts like a lion it finishes like a lamb
Greenery in March is a bad omen
The April moon doesn’t pass without frost
When the blackbird sings in May, April has finished!
In June gloomy haze, only three difficult days
In the month of July, neither coat nor corset
August ripens the fruits, September picks them
If June makes quantity, September makes quality
A half rainy October makes the ploughman happy but the worried grape picker puts aside his old wine
Fog in November, winter will be tender
A cold and snowy December brings a rich and happy summer