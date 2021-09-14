News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > News

win

French Property News October book competition: Win a copy of Presidential Residences in France by Adrien Goetz

person

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 2:06 PM September 14, 2021    Updated: 4:02 PM September 21, 2021
Win a copy of Presidential Residences in France by Adrien Goetz

Win a copy of Presidential Residences in France by Adrien Goetz - Credit: Archant

This beautiful book takes you on an exclusive tour through magnificent photography and detailed description by an Académie des Beaux-Arts member and Sorbonne lecturer, of three incredible residences in France: the Élysée Palace, the Lantern Pavilion and the Brégançon Fort.

Fill out my online form.

There is one copy up for grabs in the French Property News book competition - to be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question on the form. Bonne chance!

__________________________________________________________

Don’t miss:

Quiz: how well do you know France?Beautiful Chateaux for sale

Back to school in France

Don't Miss

Townhouse in St Cyprien in Dordogne on the market with Agence Eleonor

Heart of town: Lovely French properties for sale in popular town centre...

Ruth Wood

Author Picture Icon
We take a look France’s iconic fruits and where they grow

Menton Lemons to Mirabelle plums: French fruit and where it grows

Brigitte Nicolas

Author Picture Icon
Expats in France appreciate taking time to enjoy the simple pleasures of daily life

Expats in France: what do they like most and least?

Karen Tait

Author Picture Icon
The October issue of French Property News magazine plus Living France is out now

Provence Street, Pioneers and Professional tips: things we learnt in the...

Elinor Sheridan

person