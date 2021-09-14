French Property News October book competition: Win a copy of Presidential Residences in France by Adrien Goetz

win

Published: 2:06 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM September 21, 2021

This beautiful book takes you on an exclusive tour through magnificent photography and detailed description by an Académie des Beaux-Arts member and Sorbonne lecturer, of three incredible residences in France: the Élysée Palace, the Lantern Pavilion and the Brégançon Fort.

There is one copy up for grabs in the French Property News book competition - to be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question on the form. Bonne chance!

