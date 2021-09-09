SAVE UP TO 35% SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Quiz

Quiz: French Fact or Fallacy, True or False

PUBLISHED: 13:33 09 September 2021 | UPDATED: 13:43 09 September 2021

Do you know the French facts from the fiction

Do you know the French facts from the fiction

Archant

Are berets really French? How about croissants? Test yourself on how well you know the history and culture of France with this true or false quiz

Did you know these facts about France? Don’t forget to let us know how you scored!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

You might also like:

Quiz: Do you know these French landmarks?

Quiz: How well do you know Paris?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

Menton Lemons to Mirabelle plums: French fruit and where it grows

We take a look France’s iconic fruits and where they grow

What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty

Most Read

5 ways to say ‘I love you’ in French

Tell your loved one how you feel in French

What are the rules for travelling to France after Brexit?

Beautiful Malestroit in Brittany (c) Loic Kersuzan Morbihan Tourisme

Coronavirus: what is the current situation in France?

A deserted Eiffel Tower. Pic: encrier/Getty

Menton Lemons to Mirabelle plums: French fruit and where it grows

We take a look France’s iconic fruits and where they grow

What you need to know about France’s Covid-19 health pass system

You can display your French health pass on your phone. Pic: Halfpoint/Getty

Latest from the Complete France

Heart of town: Lovely French properties for sale in popular town centre locations

Townhouse in St Cyprien in Dordogne on the market with Agence Eleonor

Quiz: French Fact or Fallacy, True or False

Do you know the French facts from the fiction

Menton Lemons to Mirabelle plums: French fruit and where it grows

We take a look France’s iconic fruits and where they grow

Explore the Lac du Salagou, a lake like nowhere else in France

The Martian landscape of the Lac du Salagou. Pic: Georges Souche

Ian Moore on the sights and sounds of the French countryside

It is the fashion to use carrier bags as scarecrows (c) Rita Evans