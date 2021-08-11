Hot springs, hilltop villages and helpful tips; 10 things we learnt in the September 2021 issue of French Property News (plus Living France), out now!

The September issue of French Property News magazine is out now! - Credit: Archant

French property, expert advice, real life stories and much more, all to be found in the new issue of French Property News which is out now

1. The French love Sancerre

This little hilltop village in the Cher department proved to be a favourite with the French, as it was voted le village préféré des français 2021 (p.10)

2. Water jousting in the port town of Sète

Learn more about the town that’s known as the Venice of Occitanie, and its fascinating local sport (p.24)

3. Have yourself a natural hot shower in Aude, or swim where Claude Monet once swam

Find some fabulous wild swimming spots across France, including Rennes-les-Bains, the Clue d’Aiglun, wild waterfalls and much more. There’s also a copy of Wild Swimming France by Daniel Start to be won! (p.28)

4. The Languedoc is the single largest wine exporter in the world

Find some beautiful winemaking property destinations in the south of France (p.36)

5. Just outside the world capital of gastronomy, Lyon, are the Dombes étangs

Not only are the Dombes étangs one of the most important wetland zones in France, but it’s also the country’s largest area of freshwater fish (p.46)

6. Apartment owners in France don’t pay ground rent or maintenance fees to a freeholder

Long leases like in England and Wales don’t exist in France, as each apartment is owned absolutely, as well as a proportion of the communal area, known as a ‘commonhold’ ownership (p.68)

7. A French or British will?

Learn how to plan your inheritance in France (p.70)

8. The Bayeux Tapestry is a Unesco-listed embroidery

Find out more about the Calvados department, from the D-Day beaches to the lush apple orchards (p.86)

9. Plumbing Problems

The diameter for water pipes is different in France to the UK (p.96)

10. Cyrano de Bergerac never even visited Bergerac

Learn about the medieval town on the banks of the Dordogne River (p.116)

If you want to read and learn more about buying property and living in France, take out our great subscription offer and get the magazine delivered to your door every month!

Starting this issue, you can also get a copy on MagsDirect

On the cover : A charming home in Vienne on the market with Leggett _____________________________________________________________________________________

Win a copy of Almost French by Louis Jansen van Vuuren

Explore Mont-Saint-Michel