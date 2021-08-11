SAVE UP TO 35% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

French Property News September book competition: Win a copy of Almost French by Louis Jansen van Vuuren

PUBLISHED: 09:50 11 August 2021 | UPDATED: 10:33 11 August 2021

Win a copy of Almost French by Louis Jansen van Vuuren

Win a copy of Almost French by Louis Jansen van Vuuren

In this month’s competition three lucky winners will each win a copy of artist Louis Jansen van Vuuren’s new book Almost French: A Life of Fanfare and Faux Pas, a humorous account of over 20 years of life in France as the owner of the Château de la Creuzette

With a story for each of his 21 years in France interwoven with history and humour, artist Louis Jansen van Vuuren introduces us to his château, La Creuzette. That is, through many a faux pas, a struggle or two with French bureaucracy and a mighty renovation project.

There are three copies up for grabs in the French Property News book competition - to be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question on the form. Bonne chance!

