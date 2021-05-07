Brittany bargains: find your dream house in France for less than €150,000
From a low-maintenance townhouse in Côtes d’Armor to a four-bedroom country retreat in Morbihan, these beautiful French properties are all on the market at reasonable prices
€103,400, Morbihan
Surrounded by pretty woodland, this semi-detached longère is in a hamlet near Mellionnec and 15 minutes from the pretty town of Guéméné-sur-Scorff. Renovated with a high standard of insulation, it has an open-plan living space and one bedroom, plus a large landing that could be turned into a second bedroom. There is parking space for two or three cars, a garden and a barn with electricity.
_______________________________________________________
€76,500 Côtes d’Armor
This charming one-bedroom townhouse is in Gouarec, a beautiful riverside town with shops, restaurants and an association that helps newcomers settle into life in Brittany. It has a very small garden with shed and is only a few minutes’ drive from the lakeside beaches and watersports facilities of Lac de Guerlédan.
_______________________________________________________
€150,000, Morbihan
Close to the château market town of Pontivy, this delightful cottage has a useful entrance porch, a rarity in traditional Breton houses. There are two large ensuite double bedrooms with two Velux windows in each, a lovely garden with fruit trees and a stone garage, plus two other large outbuildings. The village of Malguenac is 5km away with its boulangerie, post office, schools, mini market, bars and creperie.
_______________________________________________________
€66,000, Finistère
Set in a hamlet among the moorland footpaths of the Armorique regional park, this charming cottage has two bedrooms and a low-maintenance garden, plus parking space. Full of character yet ready to move into, it’s close to Huelgoat, a touristy village famous for its magical forest strewn with giant boulders.
_______________________________________________________
€137,100, Morbihan
Renovated four years ago, this smart stone and slate house is in a hamlet near the village of Le Croisty and the market town of Le Faouët. There are four bedrooms (of which one is on the ground floor) plus a convertible attic, set in a 740m2 garden with an adjoining outbuilding.
Olivier Arens & Danièle Péron, Notaries
_______________________________________________________
€147,000, Finistère
Seeking the good life but nothing too overwhelming? This lovely stone property, just outside the village of Kergloff near Carhaix, is set in a manageable 3,017m2 of land with fruit trees, vegetable beds and a 5,000litre rainfall collector to water your plants with. There’s also a double garage, detached workshop, summer house toolshed, woodstone and polytunnel. In the house, you’ll find two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study area and downstairs toilet.
_______________________________________________________
€103,400, Morbihan
In a pleasant hamlet close to the village of Séglien and the pretty market town of Guéméné-sur-Scorff is this surprisingly spacious Breton cottage with four bedrooms. It has an open-plan living space, shower room and two toilets while the grounds of 1.4 acres contain two stone ruins and a terrace.
Olivier Arens & Danièle Péron, Notaries
_______________________________________________________