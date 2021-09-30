October in France: Event Guide & Map
As temperatures cool and fewer tourists flock to France, many find that October is a great time to travel to France. The autumn colours appear, the leaves turn orange and the grape harvest is in full swing. But what's on in October in France? From Paris to Provence there's something in every area, and from music festivals to food and wine celebrations, there's something for everyone.
Take a look at our map below to find an event or fête for you
Some of the highlights:
A Scallop festival in Calvados
A comic strip convention in Saint-Malo in Brittany
An international horse show in Pays de la Loire
Nuit Blanche - when Paris' public spaces stay open all night
The famous Amiens flea market
Nancy Jazz festival
Dijon's Gastronomic Fair
Le Mans book festival
Autumn music concerts in Tours
International Nautical fair in La Rochelle
Limousin foods in the Limoges food festival
Bordeaux art festival
Espelette Chili Pepper celebrations in Basque country
Toulouse's Organ and Occitan festival
Lyon Film Festival
L'Isle sur la Sorgue art and antiques fair