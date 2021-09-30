News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Living in France

October in France: Event Guide & Map

Author Picture Icon

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 12:18 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 2:18 PM September 30, 2021
France in October

What's on in France during October? A map of French festivals in Autumn - Credit: Archant

As temperatures cool and fewer tourists flock to France, many find that October is a great time to travel to France. The autumn colours appear, the leaves turn orange and the grape harvest is in full swing. But what's on in October in France? From Paris to Provence there's something in every area, and from music festivals to food and wine celebrations, there's something for everyone.

Take a look at our map below to find an event or fête for you and click for more information:

Please be aware that dates might change

Why not treat yourself to the France 2022 Calendar to fill with events like these?

Some of the highlights:

A Scallop festival in Calvados

A comic strip convention in Saint-Malo in Brittany

An international horse show in Pays de la Loire

Nuit Blanche - when Paris' public spaces stay open all night

The famous Amiens flea market

Nancy Jazz festival

Dijon's Gastronomic Fair

Le Mans book festival

Autumn music concerts in Tours

International Nautical fair in La Rochelle

Limousin foods in the Limoges food festival

Bordeaux art festival

Espelette Chili Pepper celebrations in Basque country

Toulouse's Organ and Occitan festival

Lyon Film Festival

L'Isle sur la Sorgue art and antiques fair

