France at Home: 7 websites that bring France to the UK

Missing France this summer? Your French fix in the UK is just a click away. Treat yourself to the flavours of France, delivered to your door, or brush up on your French ready for your next trip across the Channel.

Luxuriate with Chateau du Savon

Be transported to Marseille, Provence, or the Jura mountains with these natural, artisan soaps, made in France and available here in the UK (shipped from Somerset). Discover the full range of heavenly scented soaps including skin-care, household, and eco-friendly products.

chateaudusavon.com

Improve your French with a Le Poiron Bonjour course

Catering to all levels of language ability, Le Poiron Bonjour have been providing residential and distance learning French language courses since 2004. Native French tutors will cover language fundamentals and you will be able to practice you spoken French, chatting with the tutor or in small groups for all levels. Learn at their lovely château in Vendée or over Zoom from your own home.

france4life.co.uk

Enjoy Loire Valley wines at affordable prices from Amanda’s Wines

With passion and flair, Amanda brings the true taste of artisan, handmade French wines to the UK. These carefully selected wines are imported from small French vineyards from the Loire Valley that, until now, have mostly sold locally. Discover more and order on her website.

amandaswines.co.uk

Introduce your child to French with Little Linguist

Specialising in books and games for children’s language learning, Little Linguist has a fantastic range of best-selling books, CDs, games and other fun and engaging resources to help your child to learn and improve their French. Use code FE21 and save 10% off your next order before 31/08/21.

little-linguist.co.uk

Indulge in French chocolate with Chouchoute

French for ‘pampered’, Chouchoute offers handmade, luxury chocolates packaged in elegant gift boxes & classic ballotins. Add a personalised gift card message for special occasions, or order a box for yourself as a treat. Made with French expertise, the chocolates are delivered UK-wide.

chouchoute.co.uk

Speak French with finesse through Languages Direct

Go from first steps to full fluency with Bien-dire Initial (beginners and intermediate) and Bien-dire (intermediate to advanced) audio magazines for French learners. Click the link below today to subscribe and receive a free Michel Thomas French Vocabulary course, worth £60, which will teach you over 1,000 words in an easy to remember way. Offer expires soon.

languages-direct.com

Order French supermarket favourites from Mon Panier Latin

Fill your kitchen cupboard with French brands and products without leaving home. Mon Panier Latin is an online French supermarket based here in the UK that stocks all your favourite French brands and products for delivery in as little as 48 hours.

monpanierlatin.co.uk

