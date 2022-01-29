Beautiful south: 9 properties in Provence-Côte d’Azur for under €200,000

Outside of Paris, the most expensive place to buy a property in France is on the Côte d’Azur, that glamorous strip of land nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the foothills of the Alps which has attracted everyone from Queen Victoria to the jetset to ordinary holidaymakers like you and me.

So if you dream of your very own holiday or permanent home here, you’ll need deep pockets, right? Not necessarily. These appealing properties can all be bought for under €200,000 (for sale on FrancePropertyShop.com). Any compromises? Well yes, naturally. A panoramic sea view might be a bit optimistic, and don't expect lots of bedrooms or a huge garden; there are many rural areas and charming towns across France where you’ll find more for your budget. But if your heart lies with the south of France, maybe one of these bijou gems will win you over too.

€164,300: Cannes studio

Studio close to La Croisette in Cannes, €164,300 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This elegant hallway in the Cannes studio building - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

In a charming residence close to the famous promenade La Croisette is this 20m2 renovated studio with mezzanine. In this sought-after area it may not be a big property but it does offer great rental potential. Cannes is, of course, home to the International Film Festival attracting celebrities from all over the world and is a star of the Riviera in its own right.

€175,000: Apartment with sea view

This one-bed apartment in St-Raphael is just 100m from the beach, €175,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

You have a sea view from this apartment in St-Raphael - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Just 100m from the beach, this 40m² one-bedroom apartment in St-Raphael has a large south-facing terrace with sea view. On the third floor of a secure residence surrounded by its own parkland, the property is within a minute's walk of a sandy beach and coves. Parking is available and a private 4m² cellar.

€129,000: Provencal village house

Own a pretty village house here for just €129,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This village house has been fully renovated - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Head further inland, to the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, and instead of a studio flat you could be looking at a village house full of character – this one even comes fully furnished. In the heart of the tourist village of Quinson, near the lake of Esparron-de-Verdon and the Verdon Gorge, the one-bedroom property has been entirely renovated. The village is set amidst remarkable scenery, with the nearby limestone cliffs and gorges offering all manner of outdoor activities.

€165,000: Fréjus Beach apartment

The sandy beach at Fréjus is close to this one-bed apartment, €165,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This Fréjus beach apartment is set in landscaped grounds - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This one-bedroom apartment is on the fourth floor of a building with lift, and comes with a parking space and cellar for storage. It’s close to Fréjus’ 2km-long sandy beach, popular with holidaymakers, with a palm tree lined promenade looking out over St-Raphael bay, and a marina. The old town has Roman ruins including an amphitheatre and aqueduct.

€169,120: Rental investment

Pretty rental investment property in Odalys Le Golf de la Cabre d'Or, €169,120 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

One-bedroom house in Cabriès with shared pool - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Offering a managed turnkey rental investment, with an annual rental income of €8,507, this one-bedroom house with terrace is set within the Odalys Le Golf de la Cabre d'Or residence, which has a heated swimming pool and golf simulator. It’s in the medieval village of Cabriès, a 20-minute drive from the beaches of Marseille and about 10km from Aix-en-Provence.

€199,000: Avignon intramuros

This two-bed apartment is in the heart of Avignon, €199,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

All the attractions of Avignon on the doorstep - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Within the walls of this celebrated Provencal town is this two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a quiet residence. Set back from a pretty square and close to all amenities, the property has a large entrance hall, spacious living room, open-plan kitchen and contemporary bathroom with walk-in shower. There’s a cellar for storage and the possibility of renting or buying a parking space in the basement of the building. Home to the Popes in the 13th century, Avignon has the magnificent Palais des Papes and half-built bridge made famous by the song. The town has all the shops, restaurants and bars you could wish for, and is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Luberon made famous by Peter Mayle in his book A Year in Provence.

€179,000: Vineyard house

Two-bed house in a village surrounded by vineyards, €179,000 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This house also has a basement that could be a separate studio - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

In a Provencal hamlet in the middle of vineyards, this renovated two/three-bedroom house is in an old building with exposed stones and beams. It offers 102m2 of living space spread over three levels, with electric heating and air-con. On the ground floor there’s a living room with fireplace and a fitted kitchen, plus a bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite with bathroom and walk-in shower. There’s also a mezzanine. In addition, the renovated basement offers potential for a 40m2 studio with independent entrance. Close by is the fantastic scenery of the Maures massif and Verdon Gorge, while the Riviera beaches are under an hour away. This property shows how much further your budget will stretch if you head inland.

€127,500: Renovated village house

Renovated house in Aups, €127,500 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This village house in Aups has one bedroom - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

In the heart of the picturesque village of Aups, this pretty house has been fully renovated. It offers a living room with fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, one of which is ensuite with a bathroom and dressing room. Ready to move into, all you have to do is unpack your bags! Situated midway between the sea (60km) and ski resorts (80km), Aups is at the gateway to the popular Verdon area. The medieval village has pretty winding streets, 12th-16th-century ramparts and ruins of a 12th-century castle.

€98,500: Village apartment

One-bed apartment in Cotignac, €98,500 - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

This Cotignac apartment is one of five - Credit: FrancePropertyShop.com

Not just under €200k, this one-bedroom apartment is under €100k! In the heart of the village of Montfort-sur-Argens, in a tranquil position, the apartment is part of a small residence of five apartments with terraces, gardens, cellar and garages. It is currently rented. Montfort is a small village with cobbled streets, vaulted passageways and a Templar castle, set halfway between the coast and the Verdon Gorge.

Find more properties on FrancePropertyShop.com

