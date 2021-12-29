5 beautiful Brittany properties for sale from €77,000
- Credit: Leggett Immobilier
Take a look at these charming French properties on the market in Brittany, including a cottage for €77,000 and a four-bedroom home on 3.9 hectares for €367,000
A charming cottage in Côtes-d'Armor - €77,000
In quiet hamlet with easily maintainable garden, this two-bedroom stone built cottage with an adjoining barn needs some work but can be moved into immediately.
On the market with Leggett Immobilier
_________________________________________________________
Rochefort-en-Terre village home in Morbihan - €170,000
You would be the envy of many with a home in this beautiful French village, once voted village préféré des Français (favourite village of the French people). the property has three floors plus a cellar, with the lounge on the ground floor, then the kitchen, one bedroom and a shower room on the second floor, and a second bedroom on the top floor.
On the market with Leggett Immobilier
_________________________________________________________
Most Read
- 1 Discover the magical murals of Béziers
- 2 Explore the Lac du Salagou, a lake like nowhere else in France
- 3 Dirk Bogarde’s France: the legendary actor’s happy place
- 4 2022 French Property: A house in France for each month of the year
- 5 Who are the Kretz family members from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency?
- 6 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
- 7 Where was the sunniest place in France in 2021?
- 8 Dick and Angel Strawbridge launch The Chateau Kitchen cookbook
- 9 What's inside the February 2022 issue of FRANCE Magazine UK?
- 10 12 French proverbs for January to December
Family home in Morbihan - €235,750
This four-bedroom home in the commune of St-Tugdual is on a plot of 3,452m². A swimming pool in the large garden is set in an enclosed terrace. The house is well kept throughout and there is a lovely woodburner in the living room.
On the market with Bel Air Homes
_________________________________________________________
Renovated stone house in Côtes-d'Armor - €359,000
First built in 1896 and completely renovated in 2009, this beautiful house sits in a tranquil plot of 4,200m². The property has three bedrooms and a large garage which can hold three cars. It is just 20 minutes from the town of Saint Brieuc where there are shops and a train station.
On the market with Sextant French Property
_________________________________________________________
Four-bedroom home with second house - €367,000
In the commune of Le Faouët, Morbihan, is this fantastic detached four-bedroom home with outbuildings. A second house which currently comprises a living room with a fireplace on the ground floor, a room upstairs and an attic above, could potentially be turned into a gîte to bring in some rental income. The property also boasts a 3.9 hectare garden so there would be plenty of space for you and any guests to explore.
On the market with Olivier Arens & Danièle Péron, Notaries
_________________________________________________________
Discover more properties in Brittany on FrancePropertyShop.com