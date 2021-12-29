5 beautiful Brittany properties for sale from €77,000

Take a look at these charming French properties on the market in Brittany, including a cottage for €77,000 and a four-bedroom home on 3.9 hectares for €367,000

Cottage in Brittany - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

A charming cottage in Côtes-d'Armor - €77,000

In quiet hamlet with easily maintainable garden, this two-bedroom stone built cottage with an adjoining barn needs some work but can be moved into immediately.

On the market with Leggett Immobilier

House for sale in Brittany - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

_________________________________________________________

House for sale in the popular French village of Rochefort-en-Terre - Credit: Leggett Immobiler

Rochefort-en-Terre village home in Morbihan - €170,000

You would be the envy of many with a home in this beautiful French village, once voted village préféré des Français (favourite village of the French people). the property has three floors plus a cellar, with the lounge on the ground floor, then the kitchen, one bedroom and a shower room on the second floor, and a second bedroom on the top floor.

On the market with Leggett Immobilier

Garden of this home in Rochefort-en-Terre - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

_________________________________________________________

House with a large garden for sale - Credit: Bel Air Homes

Family home in Morbihan - €235,750

This four-bedroom home in the commune of St-Tugdual is on a plot of 3,452m². A swimming pool in the large garden is set in an enclosed terrace. The house is well kept throughout and there is a lovely woodburner in the living room.

On the market with Bel Air Homes

Living room with doors onto the garden - Credit: Bel Air Homes

_________________________________________________________

House near Saint-Brieuc for sale - Credit: Sextant French Property

Renovated stone house in Côtes-d'Armor - €359,000

First built in 1896 and completely renovated in 2009, this beautiful house sits in a tranquil plot of 4,200m². The property has three bedrooms and a large garage which can hold three cars. It is just 20 minutes from the town of Saint Brieuc where there are shops and a train station.

On the market with Sextant French Property

Large kitchen with room for a table - Credit: Sextant French Property

_________________________________________________________

Property in Morbihan for sale - Credit: Olivier Arens & Danièle Péron, Notaries

Four-bedroom home with second house - €367,000

In the commune of Le Faouët, Morbihan, is this fantastic detached four-bedroom home with outbuildings. A second house which currently comprises a living room with a fireplace on the ground floor, a room upstairs and an attic above, could potentially be turned into a gîte to bring in some rental income. The property also boasts a 3.9 hectare garden so there would be plenty of space for you and any guests to explore.

On the market with Olivier Arens & Danièle Péron, Notaries

The property has an impressive 3.9 hectare garden - Credit: Olivier Arens & Danièle Péron, Notaries

_________________________________________________________

