See inside: A £55,000 renovated 3-bed French cottage for sale

On the market with Leggett Immobilier for €66,000 this property is ready to be moved into. It can be found in the small commune of Prissac in the southern part of the La Brenne Regional Nature Park in the department of Indre, and is the ideal lock-up and leave holiday home.

A delightful south-west facing courtyard to the front of the house - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Hidden on a quiet lane just behind the church and a couple of doors down from the Boulangerie, the first thing you'll notice about this home is the front courtyard. It's south-west facing, and provides a lovely terraced area for you to soak up the sunny days and perhaps enjoy an alfresco meal or apéritif en terrasse.

A generous living space welcomes you as soon as you enter the house - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Head inside and you'll be met with the open-plan kitchen and living area with plenty of space for a dining table to one side. It's been tastefully decorated and to the rear of the house on the ground floor is a shower room and wc with utility space.

One of the two bright double bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Upstairs, there is space on the landing area for a small desk, and from there you have access to two of the bright double bedrooms.

A spacious attic room is an added bonus to an already attractive property - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

In the attic, there's a surprisingly spacious double bedroom with exposed beams and two skylight windows that offer far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

A green outdoor space with two garages is included in the pricetag - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

For outside space, you'll be pleased to know that a delightful garden is a two-minute walk from the house, with two garages that can be used for storage, and a parking space in front. It's set away from other houses and is great for entertaining guests or relaxing in a more secluded part of the village. Get lost in the greenery and cultivate your own grapes on the existing vines, or make use of the vegetable plot and become self-sufficient,, you can even make yourself a meal from the produce in the summer kitchen.

Local amenities are on your doorstep, with a bar, restaurant and hairdressers just along the road. Two of France's Plus Beaux Villages - St Benoit-du-Sault and Gargilesse - are nearby, and the A20 motorway is only a 20-minute drive away. Poitiers and Limoges airport are both approximately 90km from Prissac.

