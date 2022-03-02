6 sunny gîte properties for sale in France

Dreaming of owning and running gîtes or a B&B in the south of France or the French countryside? These beautiful properties for sale would make fantastic holiday accommodation businesses with which you could offer sunny getaways in France while living the lifestyle yourself!





€685,000 - Credit: Compass Immobilier

Year-round holiday business in Gers – €685,000

A large salt water swimming pool and 2,944m² garden offers guests space to relax and unwind on their holiday in Gers, Occitanie. The property consists of a four-bedroom stone house, a two-bedroom gîte, and a five-bedroom chambres d'hôtes with a professional kitchen and a roomy dining room. The business currently welcomes visitors all year round, while the house is set back from the gîte and chambres d'hôtes, providing a comfortable private residence for the owners.

On the market with Compass Immobilier





€455,000 - Credit: Sextant

Character house with outbuildings in Deux-Sèvres – €455,000

Capturing a sense of the early 19th century, this five-bedroom Bourgeois house in Nouvelle-Aquitaine features beautiful solid parquet floors and fireplaces and is set in a plot of more than 3,000m². Owners and visitors can enjoy the serene surroundings while also having easy access to amenities in the small town of La Mothe-Saint-Héray. While currently used as a workshop, an outbuilding could be transformed into a gîte or the main house could also easily attract guests to stay.

On the market with Sextant

€490,105 - Credit: Freddy Rueda

Maison de maître near the beach in Hérault - €490,105

Just 30 minutes from the beach and 15 minutes from the lovely town of Pezenas, this maison de maître is in the centre of a village with a restaurant, bar and bakery, the perfect spot for visitors to experience a slice of life in Hérault, Occitanie. The main house has four bedrooms, while a two-floor gîte has a living room with kitchenette, a large ensuite bedroom and a convertible attic.

On the market with Freddy Rueda

€299,600 - Credit: Beaux Villages

Vienne home and gîte to finish – €299,600

Finish renovating the two-bedroom gîte on this 2.2-hectare Vienne property and you will have guests eager to book a stay in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. The main four-bedroom family house is ready to move into while the gîte just needs the electrics to be finished off and the interiors to be decorated. There is also a barn attached to the house and a number of other stone outbuildings around the plot. An outdoor pool is set in in its own terraced area.

On the market with Beaux Village

€651,000 - Credit: AB Real Estate

Gîte and B&B business in Aude – €651,000

Originally a linen factory, this interesting 18th-century stone property in Occitanie now houses a B&B, two gîtes and reception rooms for conferences or weddings. Within the ground is also parking for 10 cars, a vegetable garden, terraces and a swimming pool. At the bottom of the garden, a little river runs just outside of the property line. A village with shops and services is just ten minutes away and with the historic fortress town of Carcassonne and coastal Narbonne within an hour.

On the market with AB Real Estate

€715,000 - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

Gîte complex near Sarlat, Dordogne – €715,000

Atop a hill in the Dordogne countryside and just 15 minutes to the stunning town of Sarlat-la-Canéda in Nouvelle-Aquitaine this former farm has been turned into a gîte complex with three-bedrooms house, four two-bedroom gîtes and a swimming pool. The property is being sold ‘turnkey’ so the website, booking book, stock, supplies, and fully equipped gîtes, are all included, plus the properties are well renovated and kept in excellent condition so you could jump in and get going right away.

On the market with Leggett Immobilier

