House names, Hermès silk and Holiday homes: The February 2022 issue of French Property News (plus Living France) is out now!

The average price of a home in France in 2021 was €256,800
Read the latest French property news on p.9
Étaples-sur-Mer was voted best food market of 2021
Read about France's famed food markets on p.26
French houses are often numbered according to how far they are from a specific point such as a road junction
Read about French house names and numbers on p.30
Hermès has printed its silk scarves just 12km north of Lyon since 1948
Read about French craft locations on p.42
Net rental income is deemed to be 50% of gross rental revenue if your property is not classified or 29% of gross rental revenue if your property is classified
Read about renting out your French home on p.46
There is said to be a witch named Marie Groet who kidnaps children who stray too close to the water in St Omer
Read about the town of St Omer on p.50
In Gascony the Kiwi de l'Adour variety has Label Rouge and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI)
Read about growing your own orchard on p.54
The 'portage salarial' offers a stress-free and compliant solution that has enabled many to relocate without sacrificing their careers
Read about working freelance in France on p.56
Paris and Guerlain go hand in hand
Read about French lifestyle and try our book competition
Gifts sent to France up to the value of £39/€45 are not subject to EU VAT
Read about moving goods to France on p.104
