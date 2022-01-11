Book Competition: Win a copy of Paris: Capital of Guerlain by Laurence Benaïm

Win

In the February issue of French Property News we're giving away one copy of Paris: Capital of Guerlain by Laurence Benaïm - Credit: Archant

Founded in 1828, the luxury perfume, cosmetics and skincare house Guerlain is intrinsically linked to Paris. The capital inspires the perfumer and in turn changes the landscape of fashion in Paris. Through historical context and insightful research, we see Paris and the perfume intertwine.

In this month's competition one lucky winner will get to see Paris through the eyes of Guerlain.

There is one copy up for grabs in the February French Property News book competition - to be in with a change of winning, simply answer the question on the form.

Bonne chance!