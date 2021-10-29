9 dreamy châteaux for sale in France for budgets starting at €200,000

You don't need millions of euros to buy a French château. Check out these prestige properties on the market across France now for a range of budgets, starting from less than €200,000.

Manor for sale in Indre - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

€199,950, Indre

Ok, it’s described as a manor rather than a château, but do you really want to split hairs when you could escape to this 15th-century château-like property in Indre with change from €200,000?

Manor for sale in Indre - Credit: Cendrillon Immobilier

There’s a lot of work to do here but the major stuff has already been done, including a new roof, mains drainage, plumbing, new floors, beams, windows and doors. At the end of this project, you’ll have a smart period property with a spiral staircase, set in 1.4 hectares 10 minutes from the town of Chaillac.

Cendrillon Immobilier

_________________________________________

Château for sale in Manche - Credit: ASI Immobilier

€259,350, Manche

An elegant mini château in Normandy that we can put our stamp on for €259,350? Don't mind if we do! Set in 1.8 acres of land near the lively market town of St-Hilaire-de-Harcouët in Manche, this property has seven bedrooms (three ensuite), a wine cellar and several outbuildings including a large sturdy barn, old stone cottage/stable, chicken run, open-sided barn and many smaller buildings.

Château for sale in Manche

There's geothermal central heating and bags of business potential.

ASI Immobilier

___________________________________________

Château for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Richard Immobilier

€545,000, Lot-et-Garonne

Only five minutes’ drive from the attractive bastide town of Villeneuve-sur-Lot, this magnificent mini estate comprises a four-bedroom château with twin towers, plus three stone houses currently used as gîtes.

Château for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Richard Immobilier

There’s also a barn, two swimming pools and a pretty detached pigeonnier.

Richard Immobilier

_________________________________________

Château for sale in Gers - Credit: Agence Le Bonheur

€685,000, Gers

Walking distance from the international jazz festival town of Marciac, yet high on a ridge with panoramic views of the Pyrénées, this château offers the best of both worlds.

Château for sale in Gers - Credit: Agence Le Bonheur

It has eight bedrooms and is set in landscaped grounds of just over 7,000m² with a summer house and conference room, sauna, garage-workshop and large pool with terrace and outdoor kitchen.

Agence Le Bonheur

_________________________________________

Château for sale in the Médoc near Bordeaux - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€960,000, Gironde

Straight out of a fairytale, this castle sits in the smart village of St-Christoly on the Garonne estuary among the Médoc vineyards north of Bordeaux. Featured in numerous home interior magazines, it has four bedrooms, three living rooms and two outbuildings, all set in a large village garden of 3,500m2 that includes a swimming pool and orchard.

Château for sale in the Médoc near Bordeaux - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

The village has a summer market and respected restaurant.

Leggett Immobilier

___________________________________________

Château for sale in Aude - Credit: AB Real Estate

€995,000, Aude

Steeped in history and brimming with potential, this three-storey castle offers a unique opportunity to complete a quality renovation offering 900m2 of living space. So far, the building is connection to mains water and sewerage and has a gas central heating with a subterranean gas tank on site. Six of the seven monumental fireplaces have been repaired and several windows and doors have been replaced, incorporating leaded and stained glass. The roof still needs to be completed.

Château for sale in Aude - Credit: AB Real Estate

The property, in the Durban-Corbières area, sits in 2,154m² of grounds with views of the Pyrénées.

AB Real Estate

___________________________________________

Château for sale in Deux-Sèvres - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

€1.47m, Deux-Sèvres

Set in almost two hectares of glorious parkland leading down to the River Boutonne, this 18th century château is a haven of tranquillity. Yet it is only a few minutes’ drive from local commerce and within easy reach of the A10 motorway, the TGV station at Niort, and the international airports at Bordeaux and Poitiers.

Château for sale in Deux-Sèvres - Credit: Beaux Villages Immobilier

The six-bedroom property has been lovingly restored over the last 20 years and comes with a pool, workshop, garage, pigeonnier, orangery and former stables, which have been transformed into a large reception room with underfloor heating and separate kitchen.

Beaux Villages Immobilier

Château for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

€2.95m, Lot-et-Garonne

Simply breathtaking, this 17th-century chateau is a popular wedding venue and comes with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and 45.5ha of land including vineyards and a gorgeous pool.

Château for sale in Lot-et-Garonne - Credit: Leggett Immobilier

With accommodation for up to 21 guests, it is arranged as three guest houses and also offers a swimming pool and numerous outbuildings, with the possibility to buy more vines and agricultural machinery if so desired.

Leggett Immobilier

Château for sale near the Loire Valley - Credit: Sifex

€3.675m, Vienne

Just south of France’s very own Valley of the Kings, this stunning six-bedroom manor is set in over four hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, woods and 2.2ha AOC Saumur vineyard (Cépage Chenin Blanc).

Château for sale near the Loire Valley - Credit: Sifex

It has a solar source providing hot water and a bi-energy system, a heated swimming pool with electric cover and automatic watering for the grounds.

Sifex







