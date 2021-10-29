9 dreamy châteaux for sale in France for budgets starting at €200,000
You don't need millions of euros to buy a French château. Check out these prestige properties on the market across France now for a range of budgets, starting from less than €200,000.
€199,950, Indre
Ok, it’s described as a manor rather than a château, but do you really want to split hairs when you could escape to this 15th-century château-like property in Indre with change from €200,000?
There’s a lot of work to do here but the major stuff has already been done, including a new roof, mains drainage, plumbing, new floors, beams, windows and doors. At the end of this project, you’ll have a smart period property with a spiral staircase, set in 1.4 hectares 10 minutes from the town of Chaillac.
Cendrillon Immobilier
_________________________________________
€259,350, Manche
An elegant mini château in Normandy that we can put our stamp on for €259,350? Don't mind if we do! Set in 1.8 acres of land near the lively market town of St-Hilaire-de-Harcouët in Manche, this property has seven bedrooms (three ensuite), a wine cellar and several outbuildings including a large sturdy barn, old stone cottage/stable, chicken run, open-sided barn and many smaller buildings.
There's geothermal central heating and bags of business potential.
ASI Immobilier
___________________________________________
€545,000, Lot-et-Garonne
Only five minutes’ drive from the attractive bastide town of Villeneuve-sur-Lot, this magnificent mini estate comprises a four-bedroom château with twin towers, plus three stone houses currently used as gîtes.
There’s also a barn, two swimming pools and a pretty detached pigeonnier.
Richard Immobilier
_________________________________________
€685,000, Gers
Walking distance from the international jazz festival town of Marciac, yet high on a ridge with panoramic views of the Pyrénées, this château offers the best of both worlds.
It has eight bedrooms and is set in landscaped grounds of just over 7,000m² with a summer house and conference room, sauna, garage-workshop and large pool with terrace and outdoor kitchen.
Agence Le Bonheur
_________________________________________
€960,000, Gironde
Straight out of a fairytale, this castle sits in the smart village of St-Christoly on the Garonne estuary among the Médoc vineyards north of Bordeaux. Featured in numerous home interior magazines, it has four bedrooms, three living rooms and two outbuildings, all set in a large village garden of 3,500m2 that includes a swimming pool and orchard.
The village has a summer market and respected restaurant.
Leggett Immobilier
___________________________________________
€995,000, Aude
Steeped in history and brimming with potential, this three-storey castle offers a unique opportunity to complete a quality renovation offering 900m2 of living space. So far, the building is connection to mains water and sewerage and has a gas central heating with a subterranean gas tank on site. Six of the seven monumental fireplaces have been repaired and several windows and doors have been replaced, incorporating leaded and stained glass. The roof still needs to be completed.
The property, in the Durban-Corbières area, sits in 2,154m² of grounds with views of the Pyrénées.
AB Real Estate
___________________________________________
€1.47m, Deux-Sèvres
Set in almost two hectares of glorious parkland leading down to the River Boutonne, this 18th century château is a haven of tranquillity. Yet it is only a few minutes’ drive from local commerce and within easy reach of the A10 motorway, the TGV station at Niort, and the international airports at Bordeaux and Poitiers.
The six-bedroom property has been lovingly restored over the last 20 years and comes with a pool, workshop, garage, pigeonnier, orangery and former stables, which have been transformed into a large reception room with underfloor heating and separate kitchen.
Beaux Villages Immobilier
€2.95m, Lot-et-Garonne
Simply breathtaking, this 17th-century chateau is a popular wedding venue and comes with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and 45.5ha of land including vineyards and a gorgeous pool.
With accommodation for up to 21 guests, it is arranged as three guest houses and also offers a swimming pool and numerous outbuildings, with the possibility to buy more vines and agricultural machinery if so desired.
Leggett Immobilier
€3.675m, Vienne
Just south of France’s very own Valley of the Kings, this stunning six-bedroom manor is set in over four hectares of beautifully landscaped gardens, woods and 2.2ha AOC Saumur vineyard (Cépage Chenin Blanc).
It has a solar source providing hot water and a bi-energy system, a heated swimming pool with electric cover and automatic watering for the grounds.
Sifex
