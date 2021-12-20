News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Food & Drink

New macaron range puts a savoury spin on a sweet French treat

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Leigh

Published: 10:11 AM December 20, 2021
Updated: 10:15 AM December 20, 2021
The savoury range includes caviar, salmon and truffle flavours - Credit: Petrossian

You'll likely be very familiar with a macaron – mere mention of the word conjures up images of pastel-coloured shells in flavours ranging from rose and pistachio to chocolate and lemon. However, a new range from Parisian fine food purveyor Petrossian is now putting a savoury spin on France’s instantly recognisable sweet treat.  
A name long associated with sourcing and maturing the world’s finest caviar, Petrossian has partnered with British company Hilton Macarons to produce a range of unique savoury macarons available to buy in the UK, incorporating Petrossian’s signature delicacies of caviar, salmon and black truffle.  

Caviar & Gold, Salmon & Wasabi and Black Truffle & Chocolate are the three flavours in the savoury box

Caviar & Gold, Salmon & Wasabi and Black Truffle & Chocolate are the three flavours in the savoury box - Credit: Petrossian

The new flavours – which took three months to develop – include Caviar & Gold, Salmon & Wasabi and Black Truffle & Chocolate. In a walnut shell, Caviar & Gold’s filling is a blend of 1935 Pressed and Talisman Liquid Caviar, while an almond shell made with matcha green tea is filled with Jajik dried salmon for the Salmon & Wasabi macaron. The third and perhaps most intriguing flavour in the specially created range combines summer truffle puree and dark chocolate ganache, sandwiched in a hazelnut shell. 

Petrossian's specialities include expertly matured caviars, smoked salmon, truffles, spreads and dips 

Petrossian's specialities include expertly matured caviars, smoked salmon, truffles, spreads and dips - Credit: Petrossian

A box of 12 savoury macarons, which are handmade in Suffolk and are free of artificial ingredients and gluten, costs £42 and is exclusive to Petrossian and available to order online. Orders will arrive in a cool box and delivery is guaranteed within 24 hours in England. 

Petrossian sweet macarons

The sweet range includes salted caramel, blackcurrant, and fresh mint flavours - Credit: Petrossian

There is also a sweet selection which includes salted caramel, blackcurrant, fresh mint, and pecan & cinnamon among its 12 flavours, with a box of 12 priced at £32. 

French food
France in the UK

