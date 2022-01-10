Dijon: Huge new French food and wine centre to open in May 2022

The Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin promises to be an unmissable foodie destination - Credit: Epicure

Foodies will be flocking to Dijon this spring as the long-awaited Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin (CIGV) opens its doors in the Côte d'Or capital on 6 May 2022. The CIGV's opening will cement Dijon's status as one of Europe's top gastronomic destinations as it showcases the very best of French food and wine.

Beautiful Dijon is famous across the world for its culinary heritage - Credit: RnDmS/Getty ImagesGetty Images

Why Dijon?

Where better to experience France's world-beating gastronomy than Dijon? A household name around the world for its delicious mustard, the city also boasts UNESCO World Heritage Status celebrating Burgundy's wine-making heritage. Add to the mix other regional specialities like Burgundy snails, pain d’épices (gingerbread), jambon persillé (ham and parsley terrine) and the delicious local apéritif, kir, and you can see why Dijon is a recipe for success.

What to expect at the Cité Internationale de la Gastronomie et du Vin

The CIGV will transform Dijon’s old Hôpital Général into a stunning complex complete with exhibitions spaces, shops, cafés, restaurants, conference centre, hotel and an eco-neighbourhood. The 6.5-hectare complex has benefited from a €250 million investment to establish it as one of France's leading food and wine hubs.

Locally produced wines will be under the spotlight at the CIGV - Credit: Epicure

6The four-star hotel, to be called the Sainte-Anne, will be housed in the centre’s 17th and 18th-century buildings. Set to open a bit later than the main centre, in 2023, the luxury base will include a swimming pool, spa and restaurant.

The next generation of top chefs will benefit from a new outpost of the prestigious FERRANDI culinary school. 110 international students each year will be able to take part in courses totally in English dedicated to either French cuisine or French pastry.

Locals and tourists alike will be able to improve their wine knowledge with the wine initiation courses on offer. There will also be an enormous wine cave showcasing the best of Burgundy – perfect for souvenir shopping!

La Table du Chef will be run by three-Michelin-starred chef Éric Pras - Credit: Epicure

Among the on-site restaurants will be the gastronomic restaurant La Table du Chef run by three-Michelin-starred Burgundy chef Éric Pras.

The CIGV is set to welcome around one million visitors a year – will you be one of them?



