Pancake Day recipe: Le Deli Robuchon’s delicious crêpes

With Shrove Tuesday fast approaching, you can celebrate in French style at Le Deli Robuchon in London’s Mayfair. The delicatessen and eatery will be serving up French crêpes every day until 6 March, with shoppers able to eat in or have their sweet treat to go. The tasty toppings menu includes Maison Perrotte salted caramel and Sabaton chestnut jam to give your pancake some pizzazz.

Will you have your pancake to-go? - Credit: Le Deli Robuchon

If you want to replicate them at home, Le Deli Robuchon’s head chef Dario Avenca has shared his tasty crêpe recipe with us. Bon appétit!

Ingredients:

1 litre whole milk

500g flour T55

10g salt

9 eggs

250g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod

125g hazelnut butter

60g vegetable oil

300g water/milk

How will you top your pancake? - Credit: Le Deli Robuchon

Instructions:

To start, grate the vanilla pod into the milk. Gently cook the butter until it gets a light brown colour and begin to strain it.

Heat the milk until lukewarm and incorporate hazelnut butter. In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour, eggs, sugar, salt and oil. Once mixed, slowly pour in the heated milk and hazelnut butter, and keep stirring until you get a smooth mixture. Rest your mixture for a minimum of one hour before use. Add water to create your perfect consistency. Once rested, cook in a frying pan.

Serve with your favourite toppings!







