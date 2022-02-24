News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Food & Drink

Pancake Day recipe: Le Deli Robuchon’s delicious crêpes

Author Picture Icon

Helen Parkinson

Published: 10:37 AM February 24, 2022
How to make French-style pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

These French-style pancakes will delight the whole family - Credit: Le Deli Robuchon

With Shrove Tuesday fast approaching, you can celebrate in French style at Le Deli Robuchon in London’s Mayfair. The delicatessen and eatery will be serving up French crêpes every day until 6 March, with shoppers able to eat in or have their sweet treat to go. The tasty toppings menu includes Maison Perrotte salted caramel and Sabaton chestnut jam to give your pancake some pizzazz. 

Takeaway pancake at Le Deli Robuchon

Will you have your pancake to-go? - Credit: Le Deli Robuchon

If you want to replicate them at home, Le Deli Robuchon’s head chef Dario Avenca has shared his tasty crêpe recipe with us. Bon appétit! 

Ingredients: 

1 litre whole milk 
500g flour T55 
10g salt 
9 eggs 
250g caster sugar 
1 vanilla pod 
125g hazelnut butter 
60g vegetable oil 
300g water/milk 

Crepe without toppings for Pancake Day

How will you top your pancake? - Credit: Le Deli Robuchon

Instructions: 

To start, grate the vanilla pod into the milk. Gently cook the butter until it gets a light brown colour and begin to strain it. 

Heat the milk until lukewarm and incorporate hazelnut butter. In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour, eggs, sugar, salt and oil. Once mixed, slowly pour in the heated milk and hazelnut butter, and keep stirring until you get a smooth mixture. Rest your mixture for a minimum of one hour before use. Add water to create your perfect consistency. Once rested, cook in a frying pan. 

Serve with your favourite toppings! 



French recipes
French restaurants
French food

