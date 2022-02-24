Pancake Day recipe: Le Deli Robuchon’s delicious crêpes
- Credit: Le Deli Robuchon
With Shrove Tuesday fast approaching, you can celebrate in French style at Le Deli Robuchon in London’s Mayfair. The delicatessen and eatery will be serving up French crêpes every day until 6 March, with shoppers able to eat in or have their sweet treat to go. The tasty toppings menu includes Maison Perrotte salted caramel and Sabaton chestnut jam to give your pancake some pizzazz.
If you want to replicate them at home, Le Deli Robuchon’s head chef Dario Avenca has shared his tasty crêpe recipe with us. Bon appétit!
Ingredients:
1 litre whole milk
500g flour T55
10g salt
9 eggs
250g caster sugar
1 vanilla pod
125g hazelnut butter
60g vegetable oil
300g water/milk
Instructions:
To start, grate the vanilla pod into the milk. Gently cook the butter until it gets a light brown colour and begin to strain it.
Heat the milk until lukewarm and incorporate hazelnut butter. In a mixing bowl, whisk the flour, eggs, sugar, salt and oil. Once mixed, slowly pour in the heated milk and hazelnut butter, and keep stirring until you get a smooth mixture. Rest your mixture for a minimum of one hour before use. Add water to create your perfect consistency. Once rested, cook in a frying pan.
Most Read
- 1 12 houses for sale in France that are cheaper than a new family car
- 2 A spotlight on Pau in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques: From gastronomy and galloping horses to Good King Henry
- 3 Shopping and shipping: sending parcels to France post-Brexit
- 4 Ian Moore gets a puppy
- 5 5 secret places on the Cote d'Azur
- 6 Freelance in France: the 'portage salarial' umbrella scheme
- 7 9 houses for sale that make us want to drop everything and move to France!
- 8 Tax-free shopping in France: How can I save up to 20% VAT on shopping during my France trip!
- 9 Bargain Properties: 15 French houses on the market for under €50,000
- 10 Discover the South of France villa from the upcoming Downton Abbey film
Serve with your favourite toppings!