Book Competition: Win two books from bestselling author Martin Walker

Helen Parkinson

Published: 12:11 PM February 16, 2022
Win two of Martin Walker's latest books - Credit: Quercus

France-based Martin Walker is the author of the internationally-acclaimed Bruno, Chief of Police series. The eponymous Bruno (real name Benoît Courrèges) is former soldier who is now a policeman in peaceful south-west France – but there's plenty of drama in the countryside to keep him busy! 

We've teamed up with Quercus Books for our latest FRANCE Magazine book competition which is sure to delight Bruno's legions of fans. One lucky winner will win two books by Martin Walker: a hardback copy of Bruno’s Challenge (short stories) and a paperback of The Coldest Case. Bruno's Challenge is a compendium of short stories set in Bruno's stomping ground, the stunning Périgord region. The Coldest Case is the latest book in the series where Bruno turns his attention to a 30-year-old cold case – the first case of his Chief of Detectives, Jalipeau. 

Enter below for your chance to win. Bonne chance !

Please note: This competition is open to UK-based entrants only. 

