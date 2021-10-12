News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Book Competition: Win a copy of Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 12:37 PM October 12, 2021   
Try your luck at our November book competition, to win the bestselling book by Valérie Perrin

Try your luck at our November book competition, to win the bestselling book by Valérie Perrin - Credit: Archant

Perfect for those who love to people-watch, this novel follows the life of Violette Toussaint, a caretaker at a cemetery in Burgundy. It's about tragic loss and grief, approached in a thought-provoking and truly poetic manner that allows the reader to appreciate the highs and lows of life.

In this month’s competition three lucky winners will each win a copy of the international number 1 bestseller, Fresh Water for Flowers by Valerie Perrin.

There are three copies up for grabs in the French Property News book competition - to be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question on the form. Bonne chance!

