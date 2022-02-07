News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Complete France > Competitions

Win

Book Competition: Win a copy of Fracture by David Longridge

Author Picture Icon

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 10:45 AM February 7, 2022
Book competition for French Property News

In the March issue of French Property News we are giving away five copies of Fracture by David Longridge - Credit: Archant

It’s 60 years on from a pivotal time in France’s history - when Algeria fought for independence and Charles de Gaulle survived an assassination attempt. David Longridge takes us back to this time of turmoil, and we are introduced to three individuals that are forced to question their moral compasses in this historical fiction. 

In this month's competition five lucky winners will get to step back into a tumultuous chapter of France's history.

There are five copies up for grabs in the March French Property News book competition - to be in with a change of winning, simply answer the question on the form below. 

Bonne chance!

Fill out my online form.

French Books
French Property News
France

Don't Miss

Owner erin choa at chateau de borneau in vendee, france

French Chateaux

Why I swapped my life as a London doctor for a château in France!

Erin Choa

Logo Icon
Three French cheeses

French food

Say cheese! 7 unusual French cheeses to add to your cheese board

Mark Sampson

Logo Icon
Dirk Bogarde and his home in Provence, Le Haut Clermont

Living in France

Dirk Bogarde’s France: the legendary actor’s happy place

Amanda Hodges

person
French properties for sale with walk-in wardrobes

French property buying guides

7 French properties with a sexy walk-in wardrobe!

Karen Tait

Author Picture Icon