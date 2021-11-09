News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Book Competition: Win a copy of The Opening Country by John Micklewright

Elinor Sheridan

Published: 4:34 PM November 9, 2021
Try your luck in our monthly book competition, this month it's The Opening Country by John Micklewright - Credit: Archant

An inspiring account of a journey by foot from Normandy to the Alps, dotted with butterflies, birds and beautiful scenery. John Micklewright combines personal anecdotes with history and geography on this pilgrimage, as he reflects on and rediscovers the France his father loved.

In this month's competition five lucky winners will each get to follow John Micklewright's footsteps and musings as they read their copy of The Opening Country.


There are five copies up for grabs in the December French Property News book competition - to be in with a change of winning, simply answer the question on the form. Bonne chance!

 

