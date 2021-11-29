Sponsored

In the South-West of France, in the heart of Occitanie, Aude is one of the sunniest departments in France. It also has the advantage of having such a diverse landscape that it is known as ‘Little France’. In the course of a single stay, you can go from the mountains of the Pyrenees to the Mediterranean beaches and from spectacular gorges to endless vineyards. These varied playgrounds allow for a multitude of outdoor activities: mountain biking, gravel biking, cycle touring, horse riding, rafting, board sports, kitesurfing, hiking, climbing... and why not, quite simply, just lazing about?

Carcassonne and the Pyrenees - Credit: Vincent Photographie / CD Aude

A journey to the Middle Ages

These landscapes, and the remarkable sites to which they are set, also take us on a journey through time: the era of the dinosaurs, the Romans, the Middle Ages...

To relive the Middle Ages, you must of course see the Cité de Carcassonne, classified as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. There are also all the abbeys and fortified castles, some of which, perched on their rocky spurs, served as refuges for the Cathars. The epic story of these dissident Christians, persecuted by the Catholic Church, permeates the history of the Aude. There are 22 Cathar country sites to be discovered in Aude.

Canal du Midi: the largest construction site of the 17th century

Turning our attention to Castelnaudary, we can dive into the history of another major period for the department. In the 17th century, under Louis XIV, the largest construction project in France was the Canal du Midi, which is now also a World Heritage site. This 240km long waterway, between Sète (on the coast) and Toulouse, was the first section of the ‘Canal des Deux Mers’, which offered commercial ships a link between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean inland. It was a crazy challenge for the inventor of the canal, Pierre Paul Riquet, who has since become a local celebrity. To carry out the project, to bring water and to overcome the terrain, he had to imagine new techniques and structures.

A lock on the canal du midi - Credit: OT Castelnaudary

Rent a boat on the Canal du Midi

Nowadays, the canal is only used for pleasure boating. In Castelnaudary, you can rent boats that do not require a licence. This means you can head out on the water, for a few hours or several days, to discover peacefully the villages, vineyards, fields of wheat and sunflowers that are spread out along the canal. The cruise takes us through the engineering works (oval locks, water stairs, canal bridges, etc) that were necessary for the creation of the canal, which can also be discovered from its towpaths that have been transformed into walking and cycling trails. You can rent a boat from leboat.com .

Castelnaudary and the Grand Bassin - Credit: Vincent Photographies / ADT AUDE

Castelnaudary, the largest port on the canal

Since the creation of the canal, Castelnaudary remains the only major port between Toulouse and the sea. The Grand Bassin, which is as large as the city of Carcassonne itself, gives the impression that the historic centre is sitting on the edge of a lake in which houses and monuments are reflected. To the east, the four locks of Saint-Roch still allow ships to cross a 10m difference in height.

Nowadays, the Grand Bassin, which has recently been redeveloped, is a favourite place for walks. It is from there that you can enjoy the most beautiful view of the city, between the trees and the water.

Pretty little streets

The discoveries continue in the heart of the old town, where the narrow streets lead to beautiful monuments and in particular to the Collegiate Church of Saint-Michel, built in the 13th century in the pure Southern Gothic style. Inside, the 18th-century organs have been classified as Historic Monuments.

The beautiful Lauragais countryside - Credit: OT Castelnaudary

Excursions in the Lauragais countryside

Of course, you should take advantage of your stay to discover the countryside around Castelnaudary, which also has a few nuggets that can be reached quickly by car or bicycle.

The Abbey-Cathedral of Saint-Papoul - Credit: CD11

The Abbey-Cathedral of Saint-Papoul

Another excursion takes us through the fields of the Lauragais region, where the cathedral abbey of Saint-Papoul, to the east of Castelnaudary, stands. In the 11th century, it became a popular place for pilgrims, attracted by the tomb of the monk Berenger, on which miracles were said to be performed. The monks' refectory, which is as beautiful as the cloister with its ornate capitals and the famous church, also has a baroque choir with a large baldachin lined with gold leaf.

Castelnaudary is the home of cassoulet - Credit: CD11

Castelnaudary is a small gastronomic capital, and organises every winter the famous foires au gras: many producers and poultry breeders of the region come to present and sell their products. The truffle market is organised every year in February. Find many exhibitors around a gourmet and craft market that takes place in the heart of the town. On this day, enjoy a demonstration of cavage, culinary workshops or guided tours.

Château Coquelicot in Lauragais - Credit: Château Coquelicot

A good place to stay: Château Coquelicot

This small, colourful château is situated in the heart of the sunny plains of the Lauragais, 10 minutes by car (and 20 minutes by bike) from the old town of Castelnaudary. The owners have created five large guest rooms and suites for two to five people, rated four épis by the Gîtes de France. Each room is decorated in a refined and personalised way (golden, baroque, flowery) and offers high quality services including bathrobes, hair-dryer and a courtesy tray. In the morning, at breakfast, you can enjoy homemade jams and bread, among other things. After your days out, you can enjoy the south-facing terrace with swimming pool (towels are provided), sunbeds and covered areas where you can sip a cool drink. The castle also serves dinner on the north terrace. This meal is an opportunity to taste a cuisine based on regional products (wines, duck and vegetables are supplied by small producers) facing the plains, the Pyrenees and the Montagne Noire.

Prices: from €95 for two people, with breakfast. Info: chateaucoquelicot.com

For more information on the Aude, the Canal du Midi and Castelnaudary:

- Tourist information on the Aude: audetourisme.com

- Tourist information on Castelnaudary and the Lauragais: castelnaudary-tourisme.fr