Emily in Paris: How to spend a weekend in Paris like Emily

Make like the most famous social media manager in Paris with our fun guide to Emily in Paris season two filming locations.

SATURDAY

Relax at the Hammam Les Cent Ciels

You’ve just arrived in Paris after a long journey – a spot of rest and relaxation is a must. In episode three, friend Camille treats Emily to a trip to a hammam as a birthday surprise – specifically the Hammam Les Cent Ciels. If you want to follow in the girls’ exact footsteps, you’ll have to go to the brand’s Boulogne outpost where the scenes were filmed, but you can enjoy the same luxurious experience at their peaceful central Paris spa.

7 Rue de Nemours, 75011 Paris

The Marché d'Aligre is a foodie paradise - Credit: Getty/LembiBuchanan

Shop for a picnic at the Marché d’Aligre

When Emily is hosting a dinner party in episode three, she and love interest Gabriel head to one of the capital’s top foodie haunts: the Marché d’Aligre. Held six days a week, this market is brimming with flavour and is the perfect place to pick up some cheese and charcuterie for an oh-so-Parisian picnic (there’s even a vegetarian butcher here!).

25-11 Rue d'Aligre, 75012 Paris

Mindy (Ashley Park) and Benoît (Kevin Dias) at the Place des Vosges - Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Enjoy an al fresco lunch at the Place des Vosges

Paris’ oldest planned square cemented itself in the Emily in Paris history books as the setting for Emily’s friend Mindy and her beau Benoît’s first kiss (episode seven). Its lawn is a great spot for a picnic in the heart of the hip Marais and once you’re done, you can even visit Victor Hugo’s nearby old house, now a museum.

Pl. des Vosges, 75004 Paris

Père Lachaise Cemetery is visited by Emily and her colleague Luc - Credit: Peter Poradisch/Wikimedia

Explore Père Lachaise Cemetery

It may not be an obvious tourist destination, but the largest cemetery in Paris is where Emily’s colleague Luc takes her to visit one lunchtime – as you do. You can spend hours wandering up and down the tree-lined paths. Some of the famous resting spots you might see are those of Édith Piaf, Oscar Wilde, and, like in the show, Honoré de Balzac.

16 Rue du Repos, 75020 Paris

La Samaritaine department store stars in episode four - Credit: Vicky Leigh

Go shopping at La Samaritaine

After 15 years of closure and a €750 million investment, top department store La Samaritaine came back on the Paris fashion scene with a bang in 2021. Naturally, fashionista Emily and her one-time friend Petra make a beeline for the designer gear in episode four. But there’s not just shopping to be done here – on your visit, why not sample one of the in-house restaurants or even get a treatment in the spa?

9 Rue de la Monnaie, 75001 Paris

Camille (Camille Razat) and Emily (Lily Collins) enjoy cityscape views at Tortuga - Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Have dinner with a view at Tortuga

In episode five, Emily and Camille have a deliciously awkward conversation about their shared love interest, Gabriel, in the chic surroundings of Tortuga, a restaurant at another storied department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann. Chef Julien Sebbag serves up the finest fruits de mer on this roof terrace restaurant overlooking the Palais Garnier.

40 Bd Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Emily and Luc watch Jules et Jim at Le Chapo cinema - Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

See a film at Le Champo cinema

Amid an amazing Art Deco setting, Le Champo screens classic and arthouse flicks from both France and around the world. As Luc tells Emily in episode four, while they’re watching Jules et Jim, it was legendary director François Truffaut’s favourite cinema. If you get the chance, opt for the Nuits du Champo event where you can watch three films from midnight until morning, ending with breakfast.

51 Rue des Écoles, 75005 Paris

The Lutetia is an icon of Paris's hotel scene - Credit: Celette/Wikimedia

Spend the night at Hôtel Lutetia

This Left Bank icon gets the Emily seal of approval in episode six, when her boss Sylvie visits the hotel’s brasserie with her photographer beau Erik. Built in 1910, it’s the only luxury Palace hotel on the Left Bank and used to be owned by the Taittinger champagne family. The ultimate mini-break base, you can even get rooms with balconies overlooking the Eiffel Tower (probably with an Eiffel Tower-sized price tag to match).

45 Bd Raspail, 75006 Paris

SUNDAY

Start the morning at Breakfast in America 2

Enjoy an authentic taste of Emily’s home country at this uber-popular diner chain, visited by Emily and British crush Alfie in episode five to soothe his craving for some non-French food. The extensive breakfast menu includes proper American pancakes (no crêpes here), various omelettes and a tasty San Francisco Scramble with turkey, spinach and cheese.

4 Rue Malher, 75004 Paris

Scenes from the final episode of the series were filmed at the Palace of Versailles - Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Visit the Palace of Versailles

Larger-than-life fashion designer Gregory – dressed as Marie Antoinette, naturally – hosts a show in the hallowed Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles. See where the scene from episode ten was filmed in this landmark building just outside the capital – we'd recommend buying a ticket online before your visit to avoid the queues.

Place d'Armes, 78000 Versailles

Emily, Camille and Sylvie enjoy lunch at Café Marly - Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Have a late lunch at Café Marly

In episode one, Emily, Camille and Sylvie take a stylish post-meeting lunch at this café in the shadow of the Louvre. You, too, can pull up a seat near the famous glass pyramid and indulge in some coffee and people-watching.

93 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris

Sylvie, Emily's boss, and Emily on a bateau mouche on the Seine - Credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Take a trip on the Bateaux Mouches

How better to end a trip to the City of Light than on a boat tour to see the capital from a whole new perspective? Take to the Seine on one of these Paris icons (whose name literally means ‘fly boats!’), where Emily throws a glamorous party in episode five.

Port de la Conférence, Pont de l’Alma, Rive Droite, 75008 Paris







