Complete France > Travel > Holidays

Discover the South of France villa from the upcoming Downton Abbey film

Author Picture Icon

Brigitte Nicolas

Published: 3:52 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 4:11 PM February 16, 2022
Villa surrounded by trees and mountains in the background

This French Villa is inherited by the Dowager Countess of Grantham in the new Downton Abbey: A New Era - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

A new Downton Abbey film is scheduled to hit UK cinemas on 29 April 2022 and then US cinemas on 20 May 2022 (delayed from the original release date). This time the British period drama is getting an injection of French flair as the Crawley family and their staff take a trip to the south of France. 

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the first Downton Abbey film released in 2019, will see the main cast reunited and joined by new faces Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. Read to the end of this article to watch the trailer.

The facade of the Belle Epoch style Villa Rocabella with palm trees infront

Downton Abbey: A New Era was partly filmed on location at the Villa Rocabella in France - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

The trailer tells us that a mysterious man has gifted the Dowager Countess of Grantham, played by Dame Maggie Smith, a villa in France which she gladly accepts. “Do I look as if I would turn down a villa in the south of France?” she says. Well, would any of us?  

Some of the family stay in Downton as a director, played by Hugh Dancy, shows up wanting to make a motion picture at the house. Others take full advantage of the opportunity to head off to La Belle France to take a look at the property, explore the mysteries of the countess’s past from back when she was simply Lady Grantham, and enjoy a French holiday in the sun!  

landscape of the blue Mediterranean waters and a rocky coastline, with wooded land surrounding the Villa Rocabella behind

The Villa Rocabella is in Le Pradet on the south coast of France - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

The film was shot on location in a real French villa in Var, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. The Villa Rocabella (which appears to be called The Villa of the Doves in the film) is in the coastal commune of Le Pradet, close to Toulon.

Incredible views down to the Mediterranean sea from the Villa Rocabella

Incredible views down to the Mediterranean sea from the Villa Rocabella - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

Surrounded by a three-hectare wooded park, enjoying a spectacular sea view, and giving access to a Mediterranean cove, the magnificent villa was first built in the nineteenth century in a Belle Epoch style.

grand but warm room with a large table and a piano

One of the incredible meeting rooms that can be booked for events - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

Inside are several impressive reception and meeting rooms and a hall with a majestic marble staircase leading to 11 uniquely charming rooms in Napoleonic decor. 

Pink walls and a majestic marble staircase which curves at the bottom and has pillars at the top 

The majestic marble staircase - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

If you want to holiday like the Crawleys you can book a place at one of the wellness retreats at the Villa Rocabella, which start from €490 per person per day, and enjoy the luxury full board accommodation and access to the pool and jacuzzi. Rocabella is also due to open further accommodation in its newly constructed ‘cottage’ and ‘bastide’ this spring. 

A white double end and two chairs in a bedroom with small wooden frames on the wall and an archway through to a bathroom area

One of the bedroom suits in the villa - Credit: Rocabella / Studio Courmont

Is this incredible property ringing a bell? Downton Abbey is not the only film to use the villa for filming, the house has also featured in A Perfect Man (2015), The Summer House (2019) and The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020) and more. 

Catch a few more glimpses of the villa as well as the parties and boat rides that the Crawleys enjoy on their French vacation, in the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era from Focus Features. It promises to be ‘The grandest escape of the year’. 


Celebrities in France
French Film
French holiday homes
Provence-Alpes-Cote d Azur News
South of France News
Var News

