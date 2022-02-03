News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
Say what you see: Can you guess the famous French person from the clues?

Helen Parkinson

Published: 4:31 PM February 3, 2022
A French dingbats puzzle

Say what you see in our fun French quiz - Credit: aradan, PaulMaguire/iStockPhoto/GettyImages

We love a good puzzle at Complete France and hopefully you do too! Give your brain a quick workout with our fun guessing game. Simply say what you see to find the names of six French celebrities. If you get stuck, there are a couple of clues under each picture to help you along. Bonne chance!

French dingbat picture puzzle

Which famous Frenchperson is being depicted here? - Credit: Paul Bradbery, Martin Barraud, Jian Fan, NicoElNino/iStockPhotos/Getty Images

Clue one: This person is a French political leader.
Clue two: This person was born in Ajaccio on the island of Corsica. 

French dingbat puzzle

Can you guess the French celebrity from the clues? - Credit: Prostock Studio, DGL Images, Extravagantni, Tom Merton/iStockPhoto/Getty Images

Clue one: This person is an actress.
Clue two: This person is famous for their animal rights activism. 

French dingbat

Can you guess this famous French person's name? - Credit: aradan, PaulMaguire/iStockPhotos/Getty

Clue one: This person is a well-known author.
Clue two: This person is famous for their characters' "extraordinary adventures".

French dingbat

Guess the name of this famous French person - Credit: Wiangnorn/iStockPhoto/Getty Images

Clue one: This person is an author.
Clue two: Their real name is Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin. 

French dingbat picture puzzle

Who is this French celebrity? - Credit: Lilechka75, dmbaker/iStockPhoto/Getty Images

Clue one: This person is a fashion designer.
Clue two: This person is also famous for their perfumes.

French puzzle

What's the name of this famous Frenchperson? - Credit: aradan/iStockPhoto/Getty Images

Clue one: This person was a French politician.
Clue two: They were the French Prime Minister twice in the 19th century. 

MADE YOUR GUESSES? SEE THE ANSWERS BELOW...



1) Napoleon Bonaparte

2) Brigitte Bardot

3) Jules Verne

4) George Sand

5) Coco Chanel

6) Jules Ferry

Celebrities in France
French quiz

