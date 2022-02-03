Quiz
Say what you see: Can you guess the famous French person from the clues?
- Credit: aradan, PaulMaguire/iStockPhoto/GettyImages
We love a good puzzle at Complete France and hopefully you do too! Give your brain a quick workout with our fun guessing game. Simply say what you see to find the names of six French celebrities. If you get stuck, there are a couple of clues under each picture to help you along. Bonne chance!
Clue one: This person is a French political leader.
Clue two: This person was born in Ajaccio on the island of Corsica.
Clue one: This person is an actress.
Clue two: This person is famous for their animal rights activism.
Clue one: This person is a well-known author.
Clue two: This person is famous for their characters' "extraordinary adventures".
Clue one: This person is an author.
Clue two: Their real name is Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin.
Clue one: This person is a fashion designer.
Clue two: This person is also famous for their perfumes.
Clue one: This person was a French politician.
Clue two: They were the French Prime Minister twice in the 19th century.
MADE YOUR GUESSES? SEE THE ANSWERS BELOW...
1) Napoleon Bonaparte
2) Brigitte Bardot
3) Jules Verne
4) George Sand
5) Coco Chanel
