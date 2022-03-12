Why Boulogne Sur Mer makes for a perfect family escape

Sponsored

A seaside town with lots to do for everyone in the family - Boulogne sur Mer is the ideal holiday spot - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boulogne sur Mer, does the name ring a bell? It's a town located on the Opal Coast in the North of France. If you look at a map you can see that it is not far from the United Kingdom. If you want to discover a French town for a weekend, Boulogne sur Mer could be the place to be! Whether you come as a couple, alone or with children, Boulogne sur Mer is for everyone and has plenty of fun things to do all year round. Let’s discover together why Boulogne sur Mer is the perfect place for a family escape. Are you also looking for accommodation in Boulogne sur Mer? Why not have a break in the Evancy residence which is perfectly located.

1. It's close to the United Kingdom

The first thing you need to know is that Boulogne sur Mer is very close to England. Indeed, by taking the shuttle with the Eurotunnel or the ferry you will arrive in Calais. As it turns out, Boulogne sur Mer has many advantages and is very different from Calais. For a weekend trip, we recommend that you go down to Boulogne sur Mer rather than stay in Calais. From Calais you can take the A16 motorway, and it's only a 30-minute drive to Boulogne sur Mer. This makes it very easy if you only want to come to France for a few days.

2. It's a lovely town by the sea

Stroll along the beach and get some fresh sea air - Credit: iStock / Getty Images

You have driven for a bit, and you finally arrive at your destination! You will immediately see that Boulogne sur Mer is above all a port town. Indeed, it is the busiest French fishing port and the leading European processing centre for fish. If the fishing boats are present in Boulogne sur Mer don't worry, there is also a very charming little beach where you can relax. Boulogne sur Mer lives with the tide and carries with it a soft and pleasant atmosphere typical of seaside towns.

3. There are many things to do

No matter what you like to do, Boulogne sur Mer is a city full of activities and things to discover. The first tourist attraction in the town is Nausicaa. This is the largest aquarium in Europe and is a must-see when visiting Boulogne sur Mer. All the spaces have been arranged so that you can discover the ocean in all its forms: a real spectacle not to be missed! It is a place that appeals to children, but not only: everyone is captivated by the marine world of Nausicaa!

Discover aquatic life in the largest public aquarium of Europe - Nausicaa - Credit: Nausicaa

Boulogne sur Mer is also a picturesque town with a rich heritage and history. To discover it, you will only need to walk around the old town in search of its basilica, the crypt, the belfry, the town hall and also its ramparts.





Beyond all that, Boulogne sur Mer is above all a French way of life: eating chips by the sea, discovering the largest fish market in the region and simply immersing yourself in the life of a French port town.

There are also many shops in the town and you will not be short of anything during your stay.

4. The local gastronomy is incredible

You are here in France, and you will surely not be disappointed by the local gastronomy of Boulogne sur Mer. Here you can eat fish, cheese, northern French specialities, or seafood: it's up to you! There are several restaurants in the centre of Boulogne sur Mer. There are places for all tastes and budgets. If you have children don't worry, many places are very child-friendly and we are sure they will love the local cuisine.

5. The area around Boulogne sur Mer is just as beautiful

Boulogne sur Mer is a very pleasant town for a city break close to England but if you have enough time the surrounding area is also beautiful! If you have time, make sure you discover the small seaside resort of Wimereux. You will find many shops, beautiful villas and a very nice beach. If you want to go even further into the heart of nature you can go to the beach of Equihen-Plage.

Sailing, museums, golf, shopping: everything is possible around Boulogne sur Mer and you will not be disappointed by this destination!

The Evancy Boulogne-sur-Mer hotel is right next to the marina and the town centre - Credit: Evancy

Your stay in Boulogne sur Mer is sure to be a good time for all of the family!