Provence comes to Paris in the Atelier des Lumières’ 2022 exhibition

See Cézanne's works like you've never seen them before at the Atelier des Lumières - Credit: Culturespaces

The Atelier des Lumières, Paris’ revolutionary digital arts space, will welcome artworks by Paul Cézanne and Russian artist Kandinsky in 2022 for its latest shows.

Cézanne at the Atelier des Lumières

See a different side to Cézanne at the gallery - Credit: Culturespaces

Cézanne: The Lights of Provence, curated by experienced artistic director Gianfranco Iannuzzi, will take visitors through the life’s work of one of France’s iconic painters. Aix-en-Provence-born Cézanne masterfully captured the colours and light of the south of France, with the area’s natural beauty inspiring his most famous paintings such as Mont Sainte-Victoire (1885-1906). There will also be insight into the artist’s passion and torment as his striking self-portraits are beamed onto the Atelier’s enormous, 10-metre-high walls.

See Cézanne's works projected on 10m-high walls at the gallery - Credit: Culturespaces

Kandinsky at the Atelier des Lumières

A snapshot of Kandinsky: The Odyssey of Abstraction - Credit: Culturespaces

Following the Cézanne exhibition is a glimpse into the art of Vassily Kandinsky (Kandinsky: The Odyssey of Abstraction). The 10-minute show is divided into two parts – the first sharing his figurative works, influenced by Impressionism and Russian folklore, and the second being more abstract and experimental. Visitors will be wowed by the Russian’s fantastic use of shape and colour.

Kandinsky is considered one of Western art's abstraction pioneers - Credit: Culturespaces

Since opening in spring 2018, the Atelier des Lumières has welcomed art from the likes of Klimt, Dalí and Gaudí to its innovative gallery, which has transformed a former foundry in the 11th arrondissement. 1.2 million visitors came to experience the unusual gallery during its inaugural year. Its two new exhibitions once again promise to be a treat for art-lovers seeking a different side to the City of Light’s cultural scene.

Cézanne: The Lights of Provence and Kandinsky: The Odyssey of Abstraction run from 18 February 2022 until 2 January 2023.