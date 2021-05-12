Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Who is France’s act Barbara Pravi?

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter has already enjoyed some Eurovision success

Barbara Pravi has written songs for Jaden Smith and Louane. Pic: FTV/Joel Saget - Credit: Archant

On 22 May, some of Europe’s best (and perhaps some of its weirdest) musical talent will take to the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Last year’s event, also in Rotterdam, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but sanitary measures are in place to ensure this year’s event goes ahead.

Some countries are bringing the same acts they were hoping would perform in 2020, but France is going for a whole new singer. In June last year, 2020’s entry Tom Leeb confirmed he would not be returning to the competition for 2021 due to a busy filming schedule. So, in January 2021, Barbara Pravi was confirmed as France’s entry after winning televised national selection show Eurovision France: C’est Vous Qui Décidez. She fought off competition from 11 other participants to earn her place, decided by an audience and jury members.

Barbara's songs have won Junior Eurovision. Pic: FTV/Joel Saget - Credit: Archant

Meet Barbara Pravi

Singer-songwriter Pravi (real surname Piévic) was born on 10 April, 1993, in Paris. Pravi is taken from a Serbian word meaning authentic, and she adopted it in homage to her paternal grandfather, who is Serbian.

Pravi’s musical influences include Georges Brassens and Françoise Hardy. She was signed by Capitol records in 2015 and has since released three EPs. A prolific writer, she has also written songs for Jaden Smith, Yannick Noah and Louane.

Barbara will be taking to the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam this year. Pic: NPO/NOS/AVROTROS/NATHAN REINDS - Credit: Archant

Following the first rehearsals, Pravi is now the favourite to win the competition – but it isn’t the first time that she’s been successful at Eurovision. In 2019, a song she helped to write for France at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest came fifth, and in 2020, another song she helped to write, J’imagine, won the contest for France.

What is France’s history in the Eurovision Song Contest?

2019’s contestant, Bilal Hassani, reached 16th place in Israel with his catchy track Roi, while duo Madame Monsieur got up to 13th with their song Mercy in 2018.

France is one of Eurovision’s ‘Big Five’ along with the UK Germany, Spain and Italy, meaning they’re automatically allowed to participate in the competition’s final because they’re the five biggest financial backers. L’Hexagone has won the competition five times; first in 1958 with André Claveau’s Dors, Mon Amour and most recently in 1977 with Marie Myriam’s L’Oiseau et l’Enfant. Will 2021 be France’s year?

The Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals will take place on 18 and 20 May 2021. The Grand Final takes place on 22 May 2021.

