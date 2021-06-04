News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
French Property News July book competition: Win a copy of Death and Croissants by Ian Moore

Author Picture Icon

Helen Parkinson

Published: 8:01 AM June 4, 2021
Updated: 6:48 PM September 8, 2021
Win a copy of Ian Moore's fantastic new book Death and Croissants

Win a copy of Ian Moore's fantastic new book Death and Croissants - Credit: Archant

Three lucky winners will each win a copy of the fabulous new crime caper from comedian and author Ian Moore

Comedian and author Ian Moore has turned his hand to the crime genre in the first of his new Follet Valley series, Death and Croissants, set in bucolic France. The unlikely star is Richard: a middle-aged Englishman who runs a peaceful countryside B&B – that is, until one of his guests disappears, leaving only a bloody handprint on the wall. Another guest, Valérie, decides to investigate with a reluctant Richard – but things take a personal turn when one of his beloved hens becomes a murder victim! Full of thrilling twists and witty quips, Death and Croissants is sure to become a firm favourite with fans of the genre and one of 2021’s top reads.

There are three copies up for grabs in the French Property News book competition – simply answer the question on the form for your chance to win. Bonne chance !

