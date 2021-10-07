News French Property Living in France Travel Food & Drink Forum Subscribe
8 Instagram accounts all French learners should follow

Helen Parkinson

Published: 11:54 AM October 7, 2021    Updated: 12:00 PM October 7, 2021
A young person looks at their smartphone which says 'Parlez-vous Francais?'

These Instagram accounts will help improve your French - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re learning French, practising the language for a short time every day can be key to success. Follow these fun and useful Instagram accounts for French learners to inject a dose of French flavour into your day.  

French Toons (@french.toons

Learn French with the help of The Simpsons, The Lion King or Monsters, Inc. – yes, really! – thanks to this super page for all ages. Short film clips are shared both in their original English and their French version so learners of both languages can see how each is translated.  

Parisphrase (@parisphrase)

Brush up on your slang in time for your next trip to the French capital with the help of Parisphrase, the brainchild of a self-professed “eavesdropping fashion writer”. Get to know the quirky turns of phrase that are part of the Parisian dialect and you’ll be talking like a local before you know it. 

S.L. Immersion (@slimmersion)   

If you want to fully immerse yourself in both French language and culture but don’t know where to start, let SL Immersion’s lively Instagram account be your guide. With mini vocabulary and verb lessons plus regular posts about France’s iconic destinations and dishes, you’re bound to learn something new.  

Arnaud's Language Kitchen (@arnaudslanguagekitchen)   

Fronted by the friendly Arnaud, this Instagram page is full of useful exercises to test your French grammar and vocabulary. A favourite among his fans is his ‘Spot the Error’ post, where Instagrammers must spot the four mistakes in a given sentence. Have a go yourself – how do you fare? 

Learn French with Alexa (@learnfrenchwithalexa)   

You might already know Alexa from her incredibly successful YouTube channel, with over a million subscribers to her name. Her Instagram is an equally handy resource, with exercises and little video lessons from the lady herself. There’s also a cheerful community of commenters to share and discuss answers to exercises with.  

Frenchacking (@frenchacking)   

If you want a daily dose of French, this fun page is here to help. Naturally, there are all the usual vocabulary and grammar posts but also hilarious memes to keep up learners’ spirits.  

Français avec Pierre (@francaisavecpierre

Like Alexa, Pierre is another YouTube sensation with an excellent Instagram account to boot. The Bordeaux native mixes quotes, idioms, mini grammar lessons and culture posts so his followers get a thoroughly French experience.  

A Cup of French (@acupoffrench)   

Christine is your host over at A Cup of French, the go-to account for perfecting your French pronunciation. Every few days she shares super-useful vocabulary lists with the correct pronunciation as well as idioms and grammar nuances.  

